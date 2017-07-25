PHOTOS: Solider Ride Hamptons Cruises Through Sag Harbor
by Gavin Menu
Kelly Patterson takes a break near Marine Park in Sag Harbor.
Soldier Ride Hamptons was held on Saturday with a portion of the ride coming down Bay Street in Sag Harbor, and over the Lance Corporal Jordan C. Haerter Memorial Bridge. Proceeds from the event — said to be just over $42,000, according to the Soldier Ride website — are to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. Photos by Lori Hawkins
Back Row: Charlie Miller (Vietnam Vet), Lindsay Boesen, Martin Rizzo (Vietnam Vet), (Front row) Mia Milazzo, Kate Jordan Deleski (Godfather was Jordan Haerter) and Bo Boesen (in stroller) cheer on riders during the 13th annual Soldier Ride.
Riders take a break in Marine Park.
A lone cyclist walks past Marine Park.
Wounded veterans John Ray, left, and Ashley Hall.
John Wilson takes a break from riding on Bay Street in Sag Harbor.
Riders make their way across the Jordan C. Haerter Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sag Harbor.
Riders arrive in Sag Harbor.
Comments