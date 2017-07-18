“Peter and the Wolf” at Montauk Playhouse and CMEE

by Gavin Menu

The Hampton Ballet Theatre School, celebrating 10 years of dance education on the East End, will be performing the ballet “Peter and the Wolf” on July 27 at 7 p.m. at the Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation and on August 1 at the Children’s Museum of the East End at 6 p.m. This production collaborates between the Hampton Ballet Theatre School, the Hampton Festival Orchestra with a surprise guest narrator.

“Peter and the Wolf,” choreographed by the director of HBTS, Sara Jo Strickland, with costumes by Yuka Silvera, will come alive for children in the community with the orchestra, ballet and narration. The students of the HBTS, ranging from four to 18 years old, will dance the ballet.

Guest artist, Adam Baranello of A&G Dance Company will dance the part of the grandfather. The score is played by the 25-piece Hampton Festival Orchestra, a group of professional musicians from the East End, conducted by Dr. Andrew Perea. Sergei Prokofiev’s famous score introduces all the ballet characters as sounds from musical instruments.

The Montauk Playhouse Community Center is located at 240 Edgemere Street in Montauk and the Children’s Museum of the East End is located at 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike.

For more information, please contact the Hampton Ballet Theatre School at (631) 237-4810 or info@hamptonballettheatreschool.com. Tickets are $15 to reserve in advance and $20 at the door, with group rates available. To reserve, call (631) 668-1124.

