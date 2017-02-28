Personalized Bibliophile Baskets at Harbor Books

by Gavin Menu

The booksellers at Harbor Books on Main Street in Sag Harbor started putting together thoughtfully crafted “Bibliophile Baskets” with a collection of books, literary treasures and gifts for booklovers in November of 2016 that are customizable to almost any extent.

“We offer ones that we recommend like new fiction, new non-fiction, mystery, history; all different themes that we picked out that we could supply,” owner of Harbor Books, Taylor Rose Berry said.

The store currently offers 25 pre-designed baskets ranging from $75 to $3,000. Some of the options include Penguin Clothbound Classic: Charles Dickens, Humor, Children’s Illustrated Classics, Teen Classics and the New York Review Books collection. If someone has a specific interest like sports or animals, the team would be happy to craft a personalized basket.

“They’re kind of a thing that you can build up to whatever extent you’d like,” Ms. Berry said. Customers can also request a basket with certain specific books and allow the team to pick the rest that remain in the basket. Some people choose to add in the retail gifts available at the store like essential oils, candles, T-shirts and more.

The small baskets generally contain five books with the large baskets holding as many as 10, but the store also offers baskets like “Every Man’s Library Essential,” containing 100 books in total. Bibliophile baskets can be ordered online and shipped elsewhere.

Harbor Books provides reusable baskets and wraps each as a gift. The baskets themselves are all different, for example the food and wine basket offered during the holidays was given in a reusable wine crate.

“We’ve enjoyed it, it’s fun for us, it makes it exciting, and it’s been really great to hear the response from people, just feedback when they get their bibliophile basket and they get to discover some of our favorites.”

Harbor Books is located at 20 Main Street in Sag Harbor. For more information, please call (631) 808-3401 or visit harborbookssgh.com.

–Lindsay Andarakis

