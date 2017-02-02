Perini Declares Candidacy for Suffolk County DA

by Kathryn Menu

Ray Perini announced his bid for Suffolk County District Attorney last week. Mr. Perini founded the Suffolk District Attorney’s Narcotics Bureau. He is a longtime Suffolk criminal lawyer and currently has a criminal law firm in Islandia.

“I moved to Suffolk County from New York City over forty years ago because it was a great place to live and raise a family,” said Ray Perini. “Unfortunately, the Suffolk County of forty years ago no longer exists. Instead, crime, violence and drug abuse are taking over our streets and putting our families at risk. If elected, I promise to take a tougher stance on crime to create a safer Suffolk County.”

With over 40 years of experience in state and federal courts, Mr. Perini has worked alongside numerous police and federal agencies to fight high-profile cases involving narcotics, homicides, international conspiracies, and public corruption. Mr. Perini created the East End Drug Task Force to unite the East End police departments and strengthen narcotics enforcement. Prior to that,Mr. Perini served as a Kings County prosecutor for three years, and Chief of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Narcotics Bureau. Mr. Perini has also served as a member of the Governor’s Crack Cocaine Task Force, Co-Chair of the Suffolk Bar Association’s Criminal Law Committee, and President of the Suffolk County Criminal Bar Association.

“As your District Attorney, I pledge that I will keep politics out of the DA’s office. I will take a tougher stance against gang violence and work together with our federal partners to take our streets back from the gangs. I will not only vigorously prosecute narcotics traffickers, but also support diversion programs, including Suffolk County’s Veterans Court, for appropriate defendants.”

