People: New Director of Historical Society, Brennan Named GM of Theatre Company

by Gavin Menu

Terry Brennan Named General Manager of HTC

The Hampton Theater Company in Quogue has announced that Terry Brennan, most recently the box office and group sales manager for CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale, has been named the new General Manager for the company.

In addition to her work at CM Performing Arts Center in group sales, marketing, subscriptions, and box office management, among other duties, Ms. Brennan and her husband Ed (HTC board member and a director and performer for the company) ran Airport Playhouse in Bohemia for six years.

Ms. Brennan’s love of theater began at age six with her first role on stage. Her theatrical experience ranges from all behind the scenes work—in costumes, lighting, sound, props and set design—to stage related work as a producer, director and performer, to administrative tasks in marketing, ticket sales, advertising, and customer service. From 1989 to 2014 she also worked as a management team member for several Disney Store locations.

East Hampton Historical Society Names Next Executive Director

The East Hampton Historical Society has announced that Jill Malusky has been named as its next Executive Director. Ms. Malusky will assume her new position as of March 21. She is currently the Director of Visitor Engagement at the Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. She will be replacing longtime director Richard Barons, who announced over a year ago that he would be retiring in 2017. During this transitional period, Mr. Barons will continue to lend his expertise and insight in the role of curator.

“We are so excited to have Jill joining the staff,” said Mr. Barons. “She brings such enthusiasm and a new perspective on promoting all of the educational possibilities for our diverse assortment of properties. Her expertise in collections and preservation is impressive and we all look forward to a great future for our past.”

“I am honored that the East Hampton Historical Society has bestowed this role on me, to care for the community’s irreplaceable heritage,” said Ms. Malusky. “Growing up on a historical farm in rural Ohio, and having managed a medieval hall in England and a Shaker village in Kentucky’s bluegrass region, I have a deep appreciation and intrinsic understanding of the importance of these things and how to preserve them for future generations.”

“I am looking forward to discovering untold stories in the historical records, objects, and buildings to share with the community, to help them connect with hidden aspects of their heritage and draw in new audiences,” she added.

Mr. Barons has been the executive director of the historical society for the past 11 years.

“We can’t thank Richard enough for his 11 years of commitment and work helping make the East Hampton Historical Society the jewel of the village,” said Hollis Forbes, the historical society board president. “He will be missed, but we look forward to Jill joining us and the community. Exciting times are ahead of us.”

Rossi-Snook Joins CCOM

Concerned Citizens of Montauk announced last week that Kate Rossi-Snook has been hired to fill its newly created Environmental Advocate position. She will focus on water quality initiatives and lead CCOM’s recently launched Save the Lake – Save the Pond program, a comprehensive, community-based effort to improve water quality in Fort Pond and Lake Montauk, and will also run CCOM’s water testing program, now in its fourth year.

Prior to joining CCOM, Ms. Rossi-Snook served as the Hatchery Manager at the East Hampton Town Shellfish Hatchery. She holds degrees in marine biology from Roger Williams University, where she worked closely with commercial oyster farmers; and applied anthropology from University of Maryland, with advanced coursework in fisheries management and wildlife biology. Ms. Rossi-Snook lives in Shelter Island with her husband, Tim, and their 2-year old son.

“I’ve worked in and around Montauk for the past six years and have a deep appreciation for its magnificent natural resources and the local traditions that make this such a special community,” said Ms. Rossi-Snook. “I am honored to join

CCOM’s professional staff and I look forward to joining the team.”

Ilissa Elected to Serve as Co-Chair of EH Democratic Committee

The members of the East Hampton Town Democratic Committee have elected Ilissa Meyer to serve as co-chair with long time leader Jeanne Frankl for the balance of this election year, after which Ms. Frankl intends to retire. Ms. Meyer is a resident of East Hampton where she and her husband, an equine veterinarian, own a small business. She is a life- long Democrat and five-year member of the Committee representing Election District 8. She has been the Committee’s Treasurer for the past two years.

“Pride in our community is the most important aspect of life for me in East Hampton,” said Ms. Meyer. “I am honored to be working with the Democratic Town Committee and Jeanne Frankl to make it a stronger and more democratic place to live.”

“Ilissa will add youthful skills and ideas to the leadership as our Committee seeks to grow, diversify and elect forward looking, compassionate democrats in East Hampton and Congressional District 1,” said Ms. Frankl. “It is a pleasure to work with her.”

At its February 22 monthly meeting the Democratic Committee also elected member Afton DiSunno as Treasurer and began to implement goals for the coming two years that it set in a Strategic Planning session on January 18.

Welcome Allison Rose Maya

Albert and Dianna Catozzi of the Springs are pleased to announce the birth of their granddaughter, Allison Rose Maya, on December 26. Allison’s parents are Jorge and Jeanne Maya of Hampton Bays. Her paternal grandmother is Rosa Maya of California and Mexico.

