Peaceful Planet Yoga Finally Finds a New Home

By Emily J. Weitz

When Kristin Davey announced she wouldn’t be able to keep her Sag Harbor yoga space at the Christ Episcopal Church, where she shared yoga and meditation practices with children from babies to high school students, the community rallied around her. Parents wrote letters about how much Peaceful Planet Yoga meant to their children, community members tried to connect Ms. Davey with other potential spaces. Ms. Davey had built a strong kula, or yoga community, for the young people of the East End.

“Some of my yogis have been playing yoga with me for 7 years,” said Ms. Davey. “It’s been amazing to play a small part in their lives and watch them grow and evolve into caring, compassionate and happy people.”

But it was a tough autumn, and Ms. Davey began to wonder if she’d ever find a new space to house the vibrant community she had created.

“The support I received from so many parents during a tumultuous year filled with obstacles was truly overwhelming,” said Ms. Davey. “From handwritten notes, letters, phone calls, email campaigns, petitions, shared tears, many hugs, special gifts. I feel fortunate to have the love and support of some really fantastic parents!”

Whether it was participating in a Mommy and Me program or sending their elementary students to a weekly yoga class after school, many families were touched by Peaceful Planet, and they couldn’t bear to see it go. Neither could Davey.

“When I lost my lease, quitting or retiring was never an option,” she said. “I knew I needed to find a new home to continue sharing my passion.”

But spaces in Sag Harbor proved unattainable to Ms. Davey, and she needed to find another solution. For months, she and a group of supportive parents and friends networked, negotiated, and searched for possible spaces.

“After months of failed attempts, I was absolutely thrilled and incredibly grateful when Sara Jo from the Hampton Ballet Theatre School responded with grace, compassion, and enthusiasm,” said Ms. Davey. “She welcomed my programming and me into her Bridgehampton Community House location.”

Sara Jo Strickland, director of HBTS, has a full schedule of ballet, tap, and dance classes. So Ms. Davey will have to work around the existing schedule. And because the space is shared, she can’t create the same feel that she had in the space Peaceful Planet had all to itself in Sag Harbor.

“But we will create our own magical atmosphere full of positive energy and friendship,” said Ms. Davey.

Ms. Strickland is thrilled to bring the well-established community around Peaceful Planet into her thriving space.

“Kristin Davey and Peaceful Planet Yoga will be such a wonderful addition to HBTS,” said Ms. Strickland. “As director of HBTS, my intention is to serve the community as much as possible, through our children and adult dance and exercise programs, professional ballet performances, and outreach programs. Peaceful Planet Yoga will enhance our curriculum for children and teens and add yet another quality option for the East End community.”

Ms. Davey is innovating to come up with new, fresh ideas for yoga offerings. For example, a new class on the schedule at the HBTS space is Yoga for Anxiety and School Stress for children ages 9 to 14.

“I recently completed a workshop in New York City aimed at helping children relieve stress and anxiety caused by standardized testing, homework challenges, and school day stress,” said Ms. Davey. “The focus will be providing yogis with key brain techniques, breathing exercises, mindfulness exercises, and deep relaxation techniques to help guide them into a successful state of academic confidence that they can use in their everyday lives.”

Given the intense year Ms. Davey has had, she appreciates the warm reception she’s received from Strickland and HBTS all the more.

“The best thing about the Bridgehampton space is that I have been welcomed with open arms,” she said. “I went through a challenging year in Sag Harbor regarding village zoning issues and a changing church agenda that created a lot of tension and uncertainty. It is such a breath of fresh air to be welcomed enthusiastically to share space with HBTS, to have the support of another female business owner, and to be able to reach more students.”

