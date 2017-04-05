Parking Restrictions Around Sag Harbor Schools Irk Parents

by Christine Sampson

By Christine Sampson

The elimination of daytime parking on several streets near Sag Harbor Elementary School and Pierson Middle-High School will affect parents, employees and even some older students who drive their own cars, school officials said Monday.

According to a recent letter sent from superintendent Katy Graves to school district families to inform them of changes, which were enacted by the Sag Harbor Village Board of Trustees in December, signs will be placed on the roadways before the enforcement begins on April 17.

The changes prohibit parking at all times on Clinton Street. Parking is not allowed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. — in other words, during school hours — on both sides of Montauk Avenue, on the west side of Hamilton Street and Ackerly streets, and the south side of Elizabeth Street.

Ms. Graves on Monday recommended those concerned with the changes contact Sag Harbor Village officials.

“Parking is always at a premium here,” Ms. Graves said. “I respect the village for wanting to control the traffic pattern around the school, but I think the parents are going to really feel it.”

The district lost several parking spaces in the Jermain Avenue lot, but gained a couple in the Division Avenue lot during its recent construction project. There is also a small parking lot off of Montauk Avenue, and many people also park on Grand Street during the school day.

Sag Harbor Village Mayor Sandra Schroeder and Chief of Police Austin J. McGuire said the decision to limit parking on these streets was done for safety and fairness to all local residents, and said it was made in conjunction with the school district.

“A lot of things motivated this,” Ms. Schroeder said Tuesday. “We have gotten complaints from many of the people who can’t get out of their yards and people who can’t get down the street at certain times of the day.”

Chief McGuire said Tuesday the discussion took place last summer into the early part of the current school year. He said it included a walking tour of area streets and said the school administration appeared to be on board with the new restrictions.

“It’s a work in progress, I think, and will be for a while. Just because we make these rules today does not mean we cannot change them next week,” he said. “I understand people are upset, but our ultimate goal is safety. My job is to make sure everybody is safe, not to make sure you have a spot in front of the elementary or high school every morning.”

Ms. Graves said Tuesday that the district “mutually agreed” with the village about restricting parking only on Clinton Street.

“In case of emergency, we need to get emergency vehicles down Clinton Street,” she said. “That was a concern of the district because that street is so narrow and close to the school.”

Share This!









Comments

comments