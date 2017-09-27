Padilla, Warne Score Hat Tricks and Whalers Remain Perfect

by Gavin Menu

Luis Padilla’s hat trick on Monday was not your traditional three-goal performance. Pierson’s do-it-all senior midfielder scored two goals early and was credited with a third after a ball he punted downfield bounced off a Smithtown Christian defender and into the goal during a 5-0 win over the visiting Crusaders at Mashashimuet Park.

“Luis can be the best player on the field, he can be a game changer,” Pierson head coach Peter Solow said as the sun set on Mashashimuet Park on Monday. “But he can also be inconsistent at times. We’re in unchartered territory in some ways because it feels like this could be a special team, but I don’t know if it will be.”

Solow, as is the case with many other soccer coaches, often focuses on needs for improvement, rather than recent success, as his team with championship aspirations moves through the regular season. Monday’s convincing win over Smithtown Christian followed a 3-1 victory at Southampton on Saturday night, an impressive achievement considering the Mariners have, in recent years, been a powerhouse program at both the Class A and Class B levels.

“We scored very early in the game and then it was a very tough game,” Solow said. “We came out with a victory and it was a big deal. They had a big bench, and we had two or three subs.”

Pierson played the game without several key players, including senior Santi Gonzalez, who was anchoring the team’s defense before he went out with a concussion. Solow said Gonzalez’s brother, Pablo, filled in nicely, but added that grinding through the season without a full roster is a concern.

“In soccer the whole thing is about decision making and choices,” Solow said. “What do you do, where do you go, what do you do with the ball? We’re inconsistent with our decision making and we have to get much, much better.”

Jorge Alvarado and Alex Weseley also scored goals on Monday, and against Southampton it was senior Sam Warne who scored a hat trick himself with three goals in the game. Will Martin was strong in goal against Southampton with nine saves, and was rarely tested on Monday.

“Will in goal has been getting progressively better and better,” Solow said. “He kept us in the Southampton game in a lot of ways.”

The Whalers were scheduled to face the Ross School twice in the coming week, but Ross has folded its varsity program. Instead, Pierson will face Port Jefferson on the road in a make-up game from last week on Thursday, September 28, at 4:30 pm.

