Paddle Retreat to Rincon

by Gavin Menu

Gina Bradley, the founder of Paddle Diva will be hosting a limited edition retreat in Rincon, Puerto Rico April 20 to April 24. This paddle retreat will offer stand up paddling adventures, inspiration and a variety of enriching experiences.

The group will be limited to six people for a more personalized experience. Ms. Bradley wants her guests to return home refreshed, stronger and feeling great. Each day, she will personally take participants on one unique paddle excursion, engage in daily yoga, and take hikes through lush jungles and trips to secluded beaches. Ms. Bradley and her team will create healthy and wholesome meals that your body will thank you for.

Accommodations for this retreat will be at Casa Azul, also known as a “surfer’s enclave” with ocean views in all of Rincon. This newly constructed house is situated so that the tropical trade winds blow gently through it all day, and guests can enjoy picturesque sunsets and shooting star watching and moon rise views at night.

This is a flexible stay retreat, so should guests want to arrive a day or two early or stay later, they are welcome to make your own additional accommodations. This retreat has two private dwellings available, should participants want to upgrade to a more private experience.

Paddle Diva is located at 219 Three Mile Harbor Road in East Hampton. For more information and questions, reach out to Ms. Bradley directly at (516) 383-2296.

–Lindsay Andarakis

