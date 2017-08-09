Paddle For Pink Raises Nearly $2 Million for Charity

by Gavin Menu

Nearly 200 paddlers took to the waters off Havens Beach in Sag Harbor early Saturday morning to raise funds for the annual Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink event, which benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

It was the sixth annual paddle, which is sanctioned by the World Paddle Association, and nearly $2 million was raised between the morning’s paddle and that night’s party at a private home in Bridgehampton.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $8 million for BCRF’s mission to advance breast cancer research.

“When I learned that a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes in the U.S., I was shocked,” said Ryan Seacrest, the radio and TV personality who hosted Saturday night’s party. “We need to eradicate this disease and that’s what everyone in this room will help us do.”

The morning race at Havens Beach was led by a Laird Hamilton, a professional surfer and pioneer of standup paddle boarding, and his wife, Gabrielle Reece, a professional volleyball player, author and actress. Chris Dowling of Greenport won the race with a time of 37:19, while Zachary Lee finished second in 39:05. William Winegarden finished third in 43:08.

Ann Welker was the top overall female finisher, hitting the beach in 43:52, which was good for fourth overall. Complete results are available at hamptonspaddleforpink.com.

