Pachanga for Peace & Unity at Bay Street

by Kathryn Menu

Organización Latino-Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island will host Pachanga for Peace and Unity on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

The event will feature music by Mambo Loco, Certain Moves, MilaTina, and Willy Fuentes and Friends, as well as the unveiling of a community inspired R&B classic featuring the diverse voices of many musicians from the East End.

“By the end of the summer, when the all the negative rhetoric around the election was building, I was convinced that we must create a project that showed how beautifully our East End represents unity, generosity and collaboration”, explained Minerva Perez, Executive Director of OLA of Eastern Long Island.

Ms. Perez, set out to create a new arrangement with the musical direction of Willy Fuentes and mixing/recording genius of his daughter Carolina Fuentes-Greinke. Ms. Perez reached out to 12 singers and 16 musicians representing African American, Latino, Anglo, Shinnecock, and Peruvian Indigenous from the East End. The song features children and adults, is sung in both Spanish and English, and will be shared for the first time during our Pachanga at Bay Street Theater.

“We even have a Town Supervisor featured in this song,” said Ms. Perez.

Tickets are $20-$35 and can be purchased at the door or by visiting baystreet.org.

