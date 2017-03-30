Testing Opt-Out Rate Down in Sag Harbor Schools, Up in Bridgehampton

by Christine Sampson

The number of Bridgehampton School students opting out of the third-through-eighth grade state standardized English tests this week has risen sharply from last year’s total, despite an early report showing it had decreased, while Sag Harbor School District data shows student opt-outs decreasing from last year.

In Sag Harbor, where the teachers union two years ago advocated in favor of opting out as a form of “civil disobedience” against state laws it deemed unfair to teachers, data from superintendent Katy Graves shows the opt-out rate dropped from 34 percent to 23 percent. That does not include absences; students who are simply absent for the tests are given make-up exams on a different day. Ms. Graves said Wednesday that 107 out of 465 students had opted out.

One key difference may have been that the union did not take a position on opting out this year, according to its president, Pierson High School math teacher Jim Kinnier.

“My hope is that we can work within the teachers union and [New York State] education department to make some common-sense modifications to the state testing process so that it would benefit student progress, rather than some of the other things that are connected to the testing process,” Mr. Kinnier said Tuesday.

In Bridgehampton, superintendent Dr. Lois Favre reported Wednesday that out of the 80 students eligible to take the tests, 50 of them – or 62.5 percent – had opted out. Last year, that total was 46.3 percent.

“We have small numbers to begin with, so [it’s] hard to tell how it affects us overall,” Dr. Favre said in an email Wednesday.

The English tests are given this week from Tuesday through Thursday; similar tests in math will be given the first week in May. Over the last two years, the tests have been shortened, untimed and are created with greater input from teachers, rather than testing companies.

Among the concerns motivating parents to pull their children out of the tests are that the exams have been criticized in the past for being too tough for their respective grade levels; that the tests take up too much classroom time, during which critics say teachers “teach to the test” rather than focus on the actual curriculum; and for being tools for politicians to influence school policy.

