Opt-Outs Down in Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton Schools

By Christine Sampson

As the state tests in English language arts begin this week for public school students in grades three through eight, administrators in the Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor school districts reported fewer students opting out of the exams prior to their start.

In Bridgehampton, where the district posted a state-supplied document titled “What Parents and Students Should Know About the Assessments” on its website, superintendent Dr. Lois Favre reported Friday that ten students out of 81 in grades three through eight had opted out of the tests. That’s about 12.3 percent of eligible students this year, as compared to 43.7 percent of students who opted out of last year’s English tests.

However, Dr. Favre said Friday she expected the numbers may change as the testing days drew closer, and said it is “too early to tell” how it will affect the school’s overall results.

In Sag Harbor, superintendent Katy Graves said prior to the start of the exams on Tuesday, 107 students out of 465 students in grades three through eight, or 23 percent, had opted out of the English tests. Last year, that percentage was 34 percent refusing the English exams. That does not include absences; students who are simply are absent for the tests are given make-up exams on a different day.

On Tuesday morning, just before the tests were to start, Ms. Graves noted the numbers “may go up today.”

The English tests are given this week from Tuesday through Thursday; similar tests in math will be given the first week in May. The standardized tests have changed over the last two years; they are now shorter, untimed and have greater input from teachers, rather than testing companies, when they are being designed.

Among the concerns motivating parents’ pulling their children out of the tests are that the tests have been criticized in the past for being too tough for their respective grade levels; that the tests take up too much classroom time, during which people have suggested that teachers “teach to the test” rather than focus on the actual curriculum; and for being tools for politicians to influence school policy by passing state legislation that ties test scores to teacher evaluations.

