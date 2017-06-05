Open Rehearsal for String Players Conducted by Itzhak Perlman

by Gavin Menu

East End Arts has announced a special opportunity for student string players to participate in the East End Arts Student Orchestra’s sixth annual collaborative project with the Perlman Music Program.

East End Arts is assembling a group of Long Island string students aged eight through 18 studying orchestral string instruments including violin, viola, cello and double bass this summer. Students will participate in an open rehearsal under the baton of world-famous, internationally acclaimed violin virtuoso and conductor, Itzhak Perlman, alongside the Perlman Music Program String Orchestra in a free and open to the public rehearsal on July 27 at 4 p.m. at Southold High School.

There are no auditions for this program, but pre-registration by July 1 is required for participation. This tuition-free program has a registration fee of $30 per student to cover administrative costs.

Prior to the open rehearsal with Maestro Perlman at the end of July, a series of four rehearsals will take place at the East End Arts School located at 141 E. Main Street in Riverhead. The rehearsals on will be on Monday July 10, 17 and 24 from 4 to 6 p.m., with a mandatory full rehearsal on Wednesday, July 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. and concluding with the open rehearsal under Mr. Perlman and alongside the Perlman Music Program.

To register, visit eastendarts.org.

Comments