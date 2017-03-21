Open Call for Artists for EEA Juried Art Competition & Exhibit

by Gavin Menu

The East End Arts Gallery is now accepting artist entries for their upcoming sixth annual national juried art competition and exhibit, “Playing with Perspective.” Sara De Luca, owner and director of ILLE ARTS gallery in Amagansett is the guest juror. Entries selected by the juror will be included in the “Playing with Perspective,” exhibition, scheduled to run from August 4 through September 20 at the East End Arts Gallery.

“Skillful use of perspective (or omitting perspective altogether) is a critical component in many great works of art and will be of utmost consideration for the entries accepted into this exhibit,” EEA Gallery Director, Jane Kirkwood said. The East End Arts Gallery is now accepting entries online, which must be submitted by March 28 or by the late entry deadline of April 11 for an additional fee. Artists may enter a minimum of three and a maximum of five works for the same entry fee of $50.

Entries are open to any two-dimensional media, including painting, drawing, original fine art prints, photography and computer art with original work only, no reproductions or ‘appropriated’ elements, unless original artist is credited in the title of the piece. Due to shipping restrictions, artists submitting work must be from the contiguous United States (the lower 48 states and the District of Columbia). Artists will be notified of the juror’s decisions of inclusion in the show on or before June 2.

The best in show award winner will receive a seven-day stay in East End Arts’ artist residence near Hamptons’ museums and galleries, plus $1,000 and inclusion in a group show at Ille Arts gallery in Amagansett. The winner will also receive 100 postcards announcing the show that will feature the image of her/his artwork.

Last year at the fifth annual national show, 730 entries from across the U.S. entered into the juried competition. ‘Best in Show’ was awarded to “Control,” a mixed media piece by Margaret Minardi of Northport.

“We are pleased to be providing artists, both local and national, the opportunity to exhibit in a nationally recognized show with a judge of formidable stature. Our sixth annual National Juried Art Show is a significant addition to the important and sophisticated art scene on the East End of Long Island,” EEA Executive Director, Pat Snyder said.

This show is one of seven art shows at the East End Arts Gallery under the umbrella theme “Elements of Style.” The complete 2017 Gallery Schedule, including all calls for artists can be viewed at eastendarts.org/gallery.

The East End Arts Gallery is located at 133 East Main Street in Riverhead. For more information, contact Gallery Director, Jane Kirkwood at (631) 727-0900 or gallery@eastendarts.org.

