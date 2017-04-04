OLA Partners with LI Jobs with Justice

by Gavin Menu

OLA of Eastern Long Island announced its partnership with LI Jobs with Justice this week, with plans to host a free “Rapid Responder” training for East End volunteers wanting to become more active in support of immigrants and other vulnerable community members.

A free training will be held on Friday, April 14 at the Bridgehampton Community House from 6 to 8 p.m. Interested participants must register via Eventbrite: OLA and LUJWJ.

“OLA has been connecting fellow community members who feel ready to stand with those who need them. We are looking to LI Jobs with Justice to broaden the training which will increase the number of trained and prepared volunteers ready to go into Rapid Response”, says Itzel Nava, Development and Outreach Associate.

“Rapid Response could mean accompanying someone to local court for a minor infraction or linking them from the East End to Federal Plaza in New York City,” explained Minerva Perez, the executive director of OLA. “It could mean documenting situations for further insight or joining with other volunteers at times that prove critical to have many volunteers in one place. Communication and consistent information are the keys to insuring efficacy.”

LI Jobs with Justice is a coalition of labor unions, community organizations, congregations and faith-based organizations, and students committed to protecting the rights of working people and supporting community struggles to build a more just society locally and globally. They are committed to creating living wage jobs, supporting organizing, and demanding corporate accountability in our communities.

Anita Halasz is the Executive Director.

For more information, visit olaofeasternlongisland.org.

