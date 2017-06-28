OLA Hoping Caliente Benefit Will Heat Up Fundraising Efforts

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Minerva Perez, the executive director of OLA of Eastern Long Island, is hoping that Caliente, a benefit sponsored next week by Long Island Cares, which will share its proceeds with OLA, is the springboard her tiny organization needs to broaden its fundraising and expand its services.

“This event means a lot to us,” she said this week of the July 8 party that will be held at the home of Maria and Kenneth Fishel in Bridgehampton. “Getting OLA in front of people who might not have had it on their radar before is really important. Our mission of supporting the arts, education and advocacy might resonate with them.”

The event will honor Ms. Perez, Paule Pachter, the executive director of Long Island Cares, which runs the Harry Chapin Food Bank, and April Gornik, the North Haven artist and activist, whose latest project is the effort to transform the remnants of the Sag Harbor Cinema, badly damaged by fire last December, into a new cinema arts center.

Caliente, billed as a “multi-chef” event at which guests will be able to sample the fare from a number of East End chefs and enjoy an open bar and bid on items at a silent auction, will also feature the music of Tito Puente Jr. and his eight-piece band.

The actress Mercedes Ruehl will be the honorary chairwoman and the actor Richard Kind will serve as master of ceremonies.

Mr. Pachter, who has served as executive director of Long Island Cares for more than eight years, said the musician Harry Chapin, who died in 1981 just a year after founding the organization, Long Island’s first food bank, “hoped we’d be out of business in 10 years.”

Instead, Mr. Pachter said, the need continues to grow, with Long Island Cares now distributing some 7.5 million pounds a year through 585 partner organizations across Long Island. He said an estimated 316,000 people, including 89,000 children, on Long Island are what he called “food insecure,” meaning they cannot count on their next meal.

“We have had one of our goals the last three years to try to have a benefit on the East End to reach out to a segment of the population who may not be familiar with us,” he said. “They may not be familiar with our regional food bank, but they may be familiar with our founder,” who had family ties to Sag Harbor.

“We are happy to partner with OLA,” he added, noting that a “a good number of our clients are immigrants.”

Ms. Gornik said she felt honored to be honored alongside Ms. Perez, who she described as “one of the finest community organizers and one of the most clear-headed about how to move the community forward of anyone I have I have ever met.”

Ms. Perez, who became OLA’s first permanent full-time director in February 2016, has had her work cut out for her, with the election in November of President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to deport Latino immigrants who are in this country illegally.

OLA has recently hired a development and outreach specialist as well as another part-time employee to help encourage civic engagement among Latinos who may be citizens but who do not necessarily vote in local elections.

Over the past six months, Ms. Perez has expanded OLA’s offerings and organized several workshops to help Latinos understand their legal rights as well as develop emergency plans for their families in the event they are detained or deported.

She said she recently received funding to hold a series of mental health forums to help families who are dealing with the stress of an uncertain future. “You’ve got the parents in one room crying, and the kids, who have their own anxieties, don’t want to bring their fears to their parents,” she said.

OLA has also gathered a group of 70 volunteers from the broader community who have been trained to serve as “first responders” who will accompany Latinos to court or other important appointments to provide support. “It could be a simple traffic ticket, but these days people are freaking out,” she said.

Besides continuing English classes, a summer theater camp and OLA’s film festival, Ms. Perez has been reaching out to the Southampton Town Police, where she attended its police academy and was invited to lead workshops in diversity training for officers.

Mr. Puente, whose orchestra showcases the music of his late father as well as his own compositions, promised to keep party-goers dancing.

“I guarantee I’ve yet to have someone sit down at one of my concerts,” he said on Tuesday. “There will be no quiet ballads. Everybody should be ready for some dancing.”

Tickets for Caliente range from $125 for junior tickets for those 30 and under to $300 per person or $500 per couple. They can be purchased at licares.org/caliente or by calling 631-582-3663, extension 104.

Share This!









Comments