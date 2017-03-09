Officials Get Up-Close Look at New Wastewater System

by sjkotz

Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming and members of the Southampton Town Conservation Board on February 17 visited the site of an onsite wastewater treatment system, the Eljen Geotextile Sand Filter, as it was being inspected by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. The system is being installed at the home of Southampton Town Trustee Bill Pell.

The group discussed the advantages offered by the new system compared to that of the other systems that have also been approved by the county.

In November 2016, the county revised residential construction standards to allow for shallow, narrow drain fields to take the place of the familiar perforated precast cement leaching rings that are elements of a conventional onsite septic system.

As a part of the “Reclaim Our Waters” initiative, the county health department has been working to move upgraded wastewater treatment systems through the approval process so that they can be implemented for both residential and commercial use. This new technology is vital to reducing contaminants, particularly nitrogen levels, in water bodies, which have been recognized to be a primary cause harmful algal blooms.

“It’s gratifying to see one of our important septic reforms being implemented by a private homeowner,” Legislator Fleming said of the visit.

“As a Southampton Town Trustee I am aware of the results of nitrates to our environment and the effects it can have on our waterways,” said Mr. Pell. “I am excited to be the first homeowner in Suffolk County to implement this system in my home. I hope others with follow suit.”

Southampton Town Conservation Board chairman Harry Ludlow said, “The Conversation Board is extremely interested in exploring ways that nitrogen loading can be reduce in our aquifers and our waterways.”

