It’s Official: Southampton Hospital Joins Stony Brook

Southampton Hospital officially became a party of the Stony Brook Medicine health system this week, and is now named Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, announced Samuel L. Stanley Jr., MD, President, and Ken Kaushansky, MD, Senior Vice President for the Health Sciences and Dean of the School of Medicine in a press release on Tuesday.

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital will now operate under Stony Brook University Hospital’s state license in a merger that has been discussed for over a decade.

“Today we celebrate a unique opportunity in which academic medicine and community medicine can come together to benefit our entire region,” said Dr. Stanley. “As a result of the State’s comprehensive review process, we can now move confidently forward, taking what started as an alliance between two successful institutions, to the next level, as we welcome Stony Brook Southampton Hospital officially into the Stony Brook University family.

“We will continue to build on successful collaborations achieved over the past ten years, which have already brought many new programs to the East End, including a robust number of internship and residency programs at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, and where students enrolled in graduate programs in the health sciences on the Stony Brook Southampton campus, can put their training to good use as the next generation of allied health professionals to help address the shortage of providers on the east end and beyond.”

The hospitals have already collaborated on a number of new services — a cardiac catheterization laboratory at the Audrey and Martin Gruss Heart & Stroke Center, which will begin operations in September, and the Philips Family Cancer Center, which will be completed in 2018.

Under the umbrella of Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton will now operate as a provisional Level 3 Trauma Center, with 24-hour coverage by emergency medicine doctors and a trauma surgeon available within 30 minutes, will have a hybrid operating room with sophisticated imaging capabilities, and will be able to offer graduate medical education programs. A new cardiology practice will open in Southampton with Stony Brook cardiologists Travis Bench, MD, and Dhaval Patel, MD, and Stony Brook vascular surgeons will operate at the Audrey and Martin Gruss Heart & Stroke Center. Genetic counseling will also be available for East End patients and their families in Southampton.

“The future of medicine on Long Island will evolve and advance as we bring Stony Brook Medicine to Southampton, with access to specialty care, research and technology that otherwise would not have been available,” said Dr. Kenneth Kaushansky, the Stony Brook director of Laboratory and Pathology. “That includes access to the latest clinical trials and cutting-edge medicine that Stony Brook provides. And in some cases, it means faster access to lifesaving services when time is critical and patients need to be quickly transferred to a higher level of care.”

“By joining Stony Brook Medicine, the new Stony Brook Southampton Hospital has strengthened its ability to fulfill its 100-plus year mission of providing access to the highest quality healthcare for the communities it serves. We look forward to our elevated role as part of the Stony Brook family to bring the very best in academic medicine and patient care to the East End,” said Robert Chaloner, Chief Administrative Officer for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

“Building a regional healthcare delivery system will ensure the continued growth and strength of both Stony Brook University Hospital and our community hospitals throughout the area,” said Senator Ken LaValle, Chairman of the New York State Senate Higher Education Committee. “This affiliation is a major step forward in building on the excellent healthcare programs in Southampton and ensuring that residents have access to specialists and vital services close to home. I congratulate the leadership at both Stony Brook and Southampton Hospital for their tireless efforts and dedication in bringing this to fruition.”

“I am pleased to have partnered with State Senator Ken LaValle in facilitating the merger between Southampton Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital. The East End is already seeing the benefits from this affiliation with Stony Brook University Hospital in better and more accessible health care,” said New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele, Jr. “The future is even brighter with this final agreement. I look forward to the future that will lead to a state-of-the-art medical facility at the Southampton campus and an emergency care facility in East Hampton, as well as many other advancements in health care. Congratulations to Southampton CEO Bob Chaloner and the entire Board of Directors of Southampton Hospital.”

