97-Year-Old Noyac Veteran Adds Name to Wing Panel Project

By Kerrie Vila

Sag Harbor resident Susan Apeler stumbled upon The 384th Bomb Group Commemorative Wing Panel Project while researching the role her father, Sgt. John V. Deeg, played in World War II.

The Wing Panel Project was started in 2010 by Christopher Wilkinson as a way to remember and honor the surviving 384th Bomb Group veterans and to give respect to the thousands that lost their lives in the 8th Air Force. The goal of the project is to have any and all surviving members of the group sign a wing panel of a B-17, the model that they flew during the war.

This past Sunday, Mr. Deeg became the 148th veteran to sign the wing panel. A small gathering of family and friends came to his home in Noyac to honor his service.

Mr. Deeg served from September 21, 1943, through March 2, 1946. Originally, he worked in the United States as a gunnery instructor, but he soon volunteered to go to England in the hopes of becoming a radio operator on airplanes. Although he was young, he was already an experienced operator. In high school he used ham radios and then spend a few years working as an operator on the banana boats that traveled between Cuba and the United States.

He would end up logging more than 400 hours of flying time and participate in eight combat missions. During his last two missions, Mr. Deeg was promoted to fly in the lead plane. “Finally they [the officers] said, ‘This guy’s pretty good, we are going to make you group lead on a big mission,’” he said.

Ray Lusting, a representative from The Wing Panel Project, explained the pilot manning the lead plane is important. “The lead plane usually had the commanding officer of the bomb group and they had the Norden bombsight and when the first airplane dropped its bomb all the planes behind them they would drop theirs… But the lead airplane was also the number one target.”

At 97 years old, Mr. Deeg could not recall all the details about his time in the war, but the gathering gave his family an opportunity to share their favorite stories.

Mr. Deeg’s grandson, Jeffrey Arnold, had one story he was especially fond of. During one of Mr. Deeg’s missions the plane was running out of fuel while crossing the English Channel. To conserve fuel the pilot was flying low, but the pilot knew the RAF [England’s Royal Air Force] was shooting at anything under 2,000 feet because it could be a German rocket.

“He commanded the pilot, who was an officer and he [Deeg] was not, to get the plane above 2,000 feet,” remembers Mr. Arnold. “Officers don’t take instruction from anybody, but he said, ‘I haven’t made radio contact so if you don’t take his plane above 2,000 feet we are all going to die.’”

As the family shared the stories Sunday afternoon, Mr. Deeg would listen and nod along, smiling as he remembered the events — the group’s admiration and respect filling the room along with war stories. Photographs of the pilot with his Bombardment Group were lined up next to the wing panel, as well as a model of a B-17 Mr. Deeg built himself.

“All of the veterans that we have met have a model of the B-17 or pictures of their group,” said Mr. Lusting. “You know, it meant something to every single one of them.” Mr. Wilkinson believes there is a significance to personally signing the bomber because the veterans have an affection for the B-17s in particular.

Mr. Lusting drove the wing panel to Deegs house that morning. The wing panel is brought directly to the veteran by a volunteer so that the veteran signs the panel in person. Mr. Wilkinson said, “this is a basic requirement of the project so that the event can be made special for each veteran, and to give the signer the respect and honor they deserve by visiting representatives of the Group.”

Mr. Lusting has brought the panel to places including Pittsburgh, Rochester and Massachusetts. As the son of a veteran from 384th Bombardment Group he said he is inspired by the men he meets through this project. He pointed at a signature on the bottom and said, “This is Smitty and he had his hand shot off so his crew members threw him out of the plane. Just opened the door and threw him out and he was captured by the Germans. He then spent the rest of his war in a POW [Prisoner of War] camp.”

The panel project allows veterans and their families to remember and discuss their role in the war. Mr. Deeg’s wife, Doris Deeg, said, “For so long they did not talk about it and now he is being recognized and celebrated. I am so happy.”

