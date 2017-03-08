“Nolita” Arrives on Bond No. 9

by Gavin Menu

The world’s first perfume-lipstick duo, Bond No. 9 “Nolita,” will arrive just in time for spring. The new fragrance is a deluxe celebration of femininity, flirtatiousness and Downtown’s latest hotspot neighborhood.

Bond No. 9 Nolita arrives at counters in April 2017 and will be available at Bond No. 9 New York Boutiques, Saks Fifth Avenue nationwide, select Bloomingdale’s stores, Harrods UK and bondno9.com. “Nolita” is priced at $350 for a 100ml bottle.

Word got around that Nolita, the neighborhood that begins just across Houston Street, two blocks south of the Bond No.9 headquarters, became a popular location. Bond No. 9 crafted a unique scent for the Nolita neighborhood, what Bond No. 9 does for all of New York’s most exciting and iconic neighborhoods.

What is Nolita? Given its location due south of Noho, due east of Soho, and due west of the Lower East Side, this enclave of narrow, tree-lined streets is hip a hidden chic gem. No wonder it had quietly been home for many years to David Bowie and houses the New Museum and one of New York’s most celebrated bookshops, McNally Jackson. Nolita has become a magnet for a slew of enticingly stylish storefront boutiques with an array of go-to restaurants, snack bars and cocktail spots—some of them so unobtrusive they’ve remained nameless.

The Nolita neighborhood has been spared from obvious modernization. With not a single contemporary high-rise in sight, it’s retained the look and feel of the old-fashioned Italian grocery-and-butcher-store neighborhood it long had been.

A bit of the past and nostalgia for the old neighborhood—and the flirtatiously feminine enticements of its edgy fashion boutiques inspired Bond No. 9 Nolita, the eau de parfum. The starter notes are a ladylike classic, freesia paired with the unexpected wakeup of tangerine—an ideal springtime scent. At its heart are aromatic, tropical jasmine sambac blended with enchanting lily. These are sustained with those warm and enticing basenotes of amber, musk, and sandalwood.

The Nolita bottle is decked out with an explosion of kisses in an array of gold-rimmed flame red, fuchsia, and bubblegum pink lipstick colors. Accompanying the Nolita eau de parfum is a Bond No. 9 innovation—their first-ever creamy, delicious lipstick in a true, unabashed New York red.

For more information, please visit bondno9.com.

Share This!









Comments

comments