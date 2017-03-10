Sag Harbor Cancels After-School Activities; Bridgehampton School Closing Early

by Christine Sampson

The Sag Harbor School District announced late Friday morning that all after-school activities have been canceled because of the inclement weather conditions, with winter bus stops in effect. The Bridgehampton School District has announced it will close for the afternoon, with dismissal for students at 12:15 p.m. and all after-school activities also canceled.

The Sag Harbor Elementary School after-school program, SHAEP, is canceled. Parents whose children were registered for SHAEP on Friday should call the school at 631-725-5301 for dismissal plans. The Suffolk County Music Educators Association (SCMEA) rehearsal Friday is also canceled. The district said weekend officials are still on schedule to take place as planned, including the SCMEA activities.

The Sag Harbor School District remained open Friday morning, with a full day of school currently planned for elementary school students, but its middle school and high school students did not have classes because of parent-teacher conferences. All faculty and staff were to have reported for work Friday. Pierson students initially were to have been dismissed at 9:30 a.m., but due to the possibility of a snow-related closure later in the day, they were then told to stay home.

Plans may change as the weather changes. Stay tuned for updates.

Share This!









Comments

comments