New Water Main Coming to Long Beach Road

by Kathryn Menu

Anyone who has driven down Long Beach Road in Noyac recently has no doubt seen the neat stacks of black pipe in the beach parking lot. It’s there because the Suffolk County Water Authority will soon begin installing 6,520 feet of water main down that road. SCWA says the project will provide better fire protection and water distribution in the Village of North Haven.

Work on the project will begin this month and is expected to take four or five weeks and be completed by Memorial Day.

The new 16-inch main, which will connect an existing water main on Noyac Road to one on Harbor Drive in North Haven, will improve water service to the village, which is currently served by a single 12-inch main on Route 114.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our infrastructure and distribution system,” SCWA chairman James F. Gaughran said in a release. “This project will not only provide resiliency by bolstering existing infrastructure, but will improve public safety by making sure fire departments in the Sag Harbor area have sufficient water pressure to fight fires.”

