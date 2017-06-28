A New Tree for Mashashimuet Park

by Gavin Menu

Mashashimuet Park is getting a new tree, but not the kind one might imagine.

At the end of July, Tangram — a branding and marketing firm owned by Sag Harbor resident and newly-elected village trustee Aidan Corish — will deliver a “donation tree” to the park, serving as a playful reminder of the ongoing fundraising effort to build a new playground at Mashashimuet.

The 10-foot tall painted plywood tree, crafted by Tangram at its Pleasantville, New York workshop, will display 10 green leaves, which will serve as markers of success as the park hits benchmarks in its fundraising. Mr. Corish came up with the concept during a fundraiser for the park earlier this spring at The American Hotel. It was partially inspired by faux trees he has seen in other locations, including at the Nice Airport in France.

“I thought wouldn’t it be great as you come out of town to have some sort of thermometer, but not a thermometer, instead a tree,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

Mr. Corish created — and donated — a similar installation for the John Jermain Memorial Library during its fundraising for the restoration and expansion of its Main Street home. Instead of a tree, books — with titles like “The Odyssey” and “Great Expectations” — were stacked in front of the library as it met its fundraising goals. Mr. Corish also aided the Sag Harbor Partnership in the creation of a wall that honors emergency service providers and marks the progress of that organization’s efforts to raise funds to purchase and rebuild the Sag Harbor Cinema.

Aiding the park in its fundraising was a no-brainer for Mr. Corish, who with his wife, Louise, spent many days there with their children, who are now 13 and 16 years old.

“It was a life saver for us,” he said. “I think for any parent it is a right of passage, going to that playground, and the idea of Sag Harbor without that is like New York City without Central Park.”

The Park and Recreation Association of Sag Harbor, the private, non-profit board that governs Mashashimuet Park, launched a $500,000 fundraising campaign last year for the new playground, which was designed with the input of students at Sag Harbor Elementary School by Leathers & Associates, a firm that specializes in playground design.

The current playground has pieces that are several decades old — some that park board president Gregg Schiavoni played on as a child. Other sections have been added and removed from the roughly one-acre parcel located on the western edge of Mashashimuet Park.

The new park will feature a whale with a blowhole climber, a net, and tunnel; a whaling boat with a windmill and rock climb; a giant twisty slide and coil climber; a train and passenger car with a double slide and tunnel; a castle rock climber, balance beams, monkey bars, tightrope walk; “a triple wavy-straight-bumpy” slide, and 11 new swings.

According to Mr. Schiavoni, the park has already raised roughly $100,000 towards the playground project. Once it is funded, depending on the time of year, Leathers & Associates has said it would take about six days to construct the playground.

“We just need to get this playground funded,” he said. “This is not just for the children, and parents, of Sag Harbor. We took our kids to parks in East Hampton and Southampton, and I am sure the same thing is happening at Mashashimuet Park … the new playground will be a lot safer, and at the end of the day will bring more people into the park, which is the overall goal of the project. That is what it is there for — for people to come and use it.”

Donations can be sent to the Park and Recreation Association of Sag Harbor, New York, Inc. at P.O. Box 1653, Sag Harbor, NY 11963. For more information, visit mashashimuetpark.org.

