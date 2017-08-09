New Sag Harbor Village Parking Restrictions Introduced

by Christine Sampson

The Sag Harbor Village Board has set up a public hearing on an amendment to its parking rules that would eliminate all parking on two specific segments of Division Street.

The areas up for debate are a 300-foot stretch south of Forrest Street, both the east and west sides, plus the segment south of Harrison Street to the north line of Forrest Street, also both the east and west sides.

The public hearing is planned for the board’s September 12 meeting.

The proposed change was welcome news for Paul Zaykowski, a resident of Division Street who wrote letters to the village board asking them to consider changing parking in those areas for safety reasons. He called the proposal “very prudent.”

“There are no sidewalks there, so when kids walk to school they have to walk in the road. By having no parking, it will be safer for children, bicyclists, joggers, people walking dogs — for everyone in that area,” Mr. Zaykowski said Wednesday. “I’m very much for it. It will make that section of the street much, much safer. Unlike the school parking, I don’t think this is controversial at all. It’s a total safety issue.”

