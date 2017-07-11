New Sag Harbor School Board Officers Elected

by Christine Sampson

Diana Kolhoff was returned to the post of Sag Harbor School Board president and January Kerr, who was elected to her very first term as a board member in May, was elected school board vice president during the 2017-18 organizational meeting on July 5.

Ms. Kolhoff, who was elected to her second three-year term on the board in May, was the only board member nominated for the role of school board president and the vote was unanimous in her favor.

For vice president, Ms. Kerr and Tommy John Schiavoni, who served in that capacity last year, received nominations from their colleagues. Mr. Schiavoni, who is currently running for a seat on the Southampton Town Board, politely declined the nomination and the subsequent vote for Ms. Kerr was unanimous.

At the end of the July 5 board meeting, Ms. Kerr handed her colleagues a memo she drafted to remind everyone of Robert’s Rules of Parliamentary Order, which she suggested will help make meetings shorter and more efficient.

Prior to the selection of board officers, Alex Kriegsman was sworn in as a new board member alongside Ms. Kerr.

Comments