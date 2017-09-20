New Parking Regulations Adopted

by Gavin Menu

By Christine Sampson

Despite the strong objections of two residents of Division Street, the Sag Harbor Village Board last Tuesday modified its parking regulations to prohibit parking on a certain section of Division Street.

Brenda Ploeger and Joe Markowski, both longtime residents of Division Street, said their quality of life would be affected by the new rules, which would eliminate parking near Harrison Street in the vicinity of Forrest Street and the private road on both sides.

“There is no parking on any of the streets anywhere. What am I supposed to do when my family comes or when I have friends stop by?” asked Ms. Ploeger, who said her driveway only fits one car. “…It would really be a very bad hardship for me not only for me but for others on the street.”

She requested the board table the motion to do more research.

“This has been going on for 47 and a half years and I’ve never had a problem,” Ms. Ploeger said.

Joe Markowski, who has also lived on Division Street for many years, shared similar sentiments. He said his wife is handicapped and his grandchildren frequently visit his home, so the prohibition of parking in front of his house would be a big issue. However, according to Mayor Sandra Schroeder, one of the issues with the parking in the first place is the manner in which Mr. Markowski parks his truck on the street.

“Just because one neighbor complains it’s an issue?” he said. “I’ve been living in that house all these years, now I can’t park on my street? This is a really nice way to treat the senior citizens who live in this town, who have supported this village all these years.”

Resident Paul Zaykowski began petitioning the village for the change a few months ago on the basis that the area was too unsafe due to the cars parked on the street, the speed at which cars drove by and the blind spot created by the hill. Ms. Schroeder said Police Chief Austin J. McGuire examined the area and recommended the board adopt the parking changes, and the other trustees, with the exception of deputy mayor Ken O’Donnell, agreed.

“I have found it very dangerous,” Ms. Schroeder said, noting this particular area has less visibility than other portions of Division Street due to a hill.

“In the way, our processes are set up, the chief of police has made a recommendation, and he is the professional from whom we receive our understanding of these matters, and he is very persuasive to me,” trustee Jim Larocca said.

Mr. O’Donnell said he wanted to table it in order to examine it further, but his motion did not find support among his colleagues, and the board vote to approve the new parking regulations was 4-1.

Dredging at Long Wharf, B-Dock Contracts Approved

The dredging of the west side of Long Wharf and improvements to the village’s B Dock are both a step closer to becoming reality.

The Sag Harbor Village Board approved a resolution last Tuesday authorizing the Suffolk County Department of Public Works to begin dredging, and the board also approved contracts with companies to handle the B Dock work.

According to the dredging resolution, the county has been authorized “to progress dredging activities that promote the public interest” to create a navigation channel along the west side of Long Wharf. That would enable the village to expand its ability to host luxury yachts off the wharf.

The B Dock project, which had to be re-bid after an failed first attempt to award a contract, will be handled by Greenport-based Costello Marine Contracting Corp. at a price tag of $587,069. A separate part of the B Dock project, for marine power pedestals, was awarded to Sea Technology of Newport News, Virginia, for $33,165. Sea Technology was the only bidder on the project.

Mr. O’Donnell thanked Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming for her help in securing the county’s help with the dredging work.

Of the B Dock contracts, he said, “I can’t wait for this project to be done. Hopefully it will be floating by next season.”

Village Hires Appraisal Firm for Gas Ball Lot

The Sag Harbor Village Board has hired the East Hampton-based real estate appraisal firm Clark and Marshall to determine the value of the National Grid property at 5 Bridge Street, which is used as a long-term parking lot.

The appraisal will cost the village $2,100, Ms. Schroeder said last Tuesday.

“We need to get some kind of a way to get a number because we are going to try for a long-term lease” of the property, Ms. Schroeder said.

The firm was chosen over another that would have charged the village $3,500 for the same service. Only two appraisers responded to the village’s recent request for price quotes.

Rejects Peddler’s Permit

The Sag Harbor Village Board on Tuesday unanimously denied an application by Reynaldo and Ulises R. Diaz to obtain a peddler’s permit to operate a food truck in the village.

“I’m against this because it’s another outside vendor coming in to do business in the village of Sag Harbor. They don’t pay rent, don’t pay taxes, don’t add anything to our community,” Mr. O’Donnell said. “It’s carpet-bagging, taking business away from someone like Cove Deli or Golden Pear, who actually add something to the community.”

The board’s 5-0 vote came along with a recommendation by Mr. O’Donnell that the village develop a long-term plan to support its local businesses.

