New Draft Septic Legislation Includes Increased Rebates

Under a new draft of legislation demanding the installation of nitrogen-reducing septic systems in East Hampton Town, all residents would qualify for a rebate covering at least 75 percent of the cost associated with installing that kind of system, with a cap of $10,000.

The draft law also expands what property owners would be mandated to install these systems. While legislation unveiled in February demands they be installed in all new construction or substantial improvement projects, the new draft states that any one replacing a septic system in the town — regardless of construction — would be required to use a low nitrogen producing system, according to assistant town attorney Nancy Lynn Thiele, who presented the changes to the town board during Tuesday’s work session.

While the rebate program was initially a three-tiered system, with homeowners eligible for between a 25 and 100 percent reimbursement through the water quality arm of the town’s Community Preservation Fund (CPF), Ms. Thiele on Tuesday said that had been simplified into a two-tiered system. For sanitary systems being installed in a water protection district — areas the natural resources department has deemed vulnerable to nitrogen pollution — homeowners could receive a refund of 100 percent of the cost associated with the sanitary system, with a maximum rebate of $15,000.

“The second tier is everybody else,” said Ms. Thiele. All eligible property owners could receive 75 percent of the cost associated with the sanitary system replacement up to a maximum rebate of $10,000. Any residential property owner whose income would qualify them for affordable housing under the town’s Housing & Community Development Department, would also qualify for a 100 percent rebate, Ms. Thiele said.

“So that is the carrot. Now I will talk a little bit about the stick,” said Ms. Thiele.

If adopted, the “stick” Ms. Thiele refers to is a new law requiring low nitrogen producing septic systems in all septic system replacements, for all new construction, or substantial improvements to a property. According to Ms. Thiele, “substantial improvement” is defined in the town code as a project that exceeds a structure’s gross floor areas by more than 50 percent, or if the value of that improvement is equal to 50 percent or more of a property’s assessed value.

“I have been assured by the planning board that they use this criteria on a regular basis,” said Ms. Thiele.

Commercial property owners are not immune to the legislation. According to Ms. Thiele, they will be required to install a nitrogen-reducing system when applying for any project that calls for site plan review, or if a change of use results in greater parking or wastewater recommendations. Any commercial property currently using a large capacity cesspool, noted Ms. Thiele, is already mandated under Environmental Protection Agency requirements to update their systems.

If adopted, the Town of East Hampton will become the first municipality to mandate nitrogen-reducing septic systems and develop a rebate program through its CPF fund. Last year, residents in the five East End towns overwhelming supported the extension of the CPF program, which collects revenues through a 2-percent real estate transfer tax. Under the extension, voters also agreed to allow the towns to use 20 percent of each year’s revenue for water quality projects. Based on CPF revenues from 2016, East Hampton Town in 2017 will have roughly $6 million in funding it can earmark for water quality projects, including the rebate program.

On Tuesday, Supervisor Larry Cantwell said he would like to see this law noticed for public hearing as early as next month.

