New County Program Of Rebates For Septic Replacements

East Hampton and Southampton towns are both working on programs that will allow their residents to apply for rebates through their Community Preservation Funds to replace aging septic systems, and now Suffolk County is launching a similar initiative.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who made reducing nitrogen flows into ground and surface waters his top environmental priority in 2014, announced last week the county would launch its own incentive program to encourage homeowners to install new, more efficient state-of-the art wastewater technologies that will greatly reduce the amount of nitrogen being discharged.

Under the Reclaim Our Water Septic Improvement Program, homeowners who decide to replace their cesspool or septic system with the new technologies will be eligible for up to an $11,000 grant from the county. In addition to the grant, homeowners can qualify to finance the remaining cost of the systems over 15 years at a 3-percent interest rate. The loan program will be administered by CDCLI Funding Corporation with $1 million in support from the Bridgehampton National Bank and financial commitments from several philanthropic foundations.

“There are 360,000 homes with cesspools or septic systems in this county — that’s more than the entire state of New Jersey,” Mr. Bellone said on Tuesday. Conventional systems, which do nothing to remove the nitrogen from wastewater, lead to degradation of both surface waters and the groundwater. “It’s invisible pollution until it manifests itself as algae blooms, beach closures, and business closings,” he said.

The county executive estimated the program would be able to provide funding to replace as many as 400 substandard waste systems a year. Funding is currently in place through 2021. As part of the program, the Mr. Bellone said the county wants the program to help train contractors to install the new systems and encourage job creation.

“The whole intent is to put together a program that makes this affordable and workable for the average homeowner,” the county executive said.

So, how did it come about that Suffolk County, a fairly densely developed area, has so few sewers? The answer, Mr. Bellone said, was the Southwest Sewer District in the 1970s. The public works project was plagued by scandals, cost overruns, and poor performance, effectively souring the public’s appetite for such large-scale public works projects.

