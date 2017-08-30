New Bridgehampton Gateway Plan in Works

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

The owner of the Bridgehampton Gateway property confirmed this week she will move forward in September with a new development proposal that will be anchored by an Equinox gym and possibly a performing arts center.

“I’m going to go in for exactly what I am allowed, period,” said Carol Konner on Tuesday, the day after the Bridgehampton Citizens Advisory Committee heard from Robert DeLuca, the president of the Group for the East End, who urged the committee to think proactively if it wanted to play a role in the development of the problematic site.

Ms. Konner said she has a lease with Equinox gym to occupy approximately 27,000 square feet in two buildings. Although she said she has not struck a deal with a performing arts center, she said she would entertain offers from would-be tenants.

Unless a new performing arts organization were created — an unlikely scenario — her plan would require enticing one of the existing East End organizations to move to a new location.

The Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, where Ms. Konner serves on the board, would appear to be the most likely candidate because it leases space in a building owned by Patrick Malloy at the foot of Long Wharf.

“At this point I know nothing,” said Tracy Mitchell, Bay Street’s executive director, on Wednesday, but she added, “We are open to any discussion because we do not own our building.” Ms. Mitchell said Bay Street currently has five years remaining on its lease.

The Gateway site, on the south side of Montauk Highway across the street from the Bridgehampton Commons, had been the subject of a town-sponsored, mixed-use planned development district that would have provided an estimated 80,000 square feet of commercial space and another 20,000 square feet of residential space, with much of that earmarked for affordable apartments.

Although that project initially had the support of Bridgehampton residents who saw it as an alternative site for a CVS pharmacy that had been proposed for the east end of Main Street, at the corner of the Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike. But as the scope of the PDD became clearer, residents, led by a group that lives near Kellis Pond south of the site, began to mobilize in opposition.

After investing more than $1 million into the project, Ms. Konner withdrew her backing for the proposal in May of 2016 shortly before the town announced a moratorium on PDDs, but promised she would return with an application that met current zoning.

Most of the property is zoned for highway business uses — things like auto dealers, carpet stores, furniture stores, restaurants and other businesses similar to those seen along County 39 in Southampton. A smaller portion is zoned residential, and Ms. Konner said she is interesting in selling that portion of the property to the town for preservation.

The developer said a CVS is not part of her current plans, although she said she would try to negotiate with the town for more of a retail presence to help her recoup her investment if she were to dedicate a major portion of the property to a performing arts center.

“I’m perfectly okay with it being developed according to its current zoning,” said Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman on Tuesday. “But that’s not going to do anything great for the community. Highway business is like County 39, it’s more intense development.”

Nonetheless, the supervisor said he has held informal talks with both Ms. Konner and Pamela Harwood, the chairman of the CAC, and Bonnie Verbitsky, a founder of the organization, Bridgehampton Action Now (BAN), about striking a balance.

Mr. Schneiderman said Ms. Verbitsky had pitched the idea of a performing arts center and had also suggested that a farmers market be established, an idea, he said that was rejected by Ms. Konner. While a CVS has been removed from the plans, Mr. Schneiderman said he thought the community would support more of a boutique-type pharmacy.

“That property is so volatile, what could you put in there that wouldn’t harm the environment?” said Ms. Verbitsky, who continues to hold out hope Ms. Konner will eventually agree to sell the property for preservation.

That’s out of the question, according to Ms. Konner. “Go ahead, condemn the land,” she said. “You’ll make me a rich woman.”

Although Ms. Verbitsky said she fears development of the site would spell the end for Kellis Pond, Ms. Konner said the pond’s health has already been compromised by houses built on its shores and other development around her property.

Mr. DeLuca said the site has always been problematic and that when a car wash was proposed there in the mid-1980s shortly after he joined what was then known as the Group for the South Fork, it was rejected because of traffic concerns.

Although town officials have not broached the topic of rezoning the property, Mr. DeLuca said it should not fear the possible repercussions. “Spot zoning is legal if it is in the public interest and there is a rationale for it,” he said. “The community doesn’t have to accept a zoning map from 30 years ago. That’s absurd.”

Mr. DeLuca said he sympathized with Ms. Konner, who he said is entitled to get a return on her investment, but he suggested she may have picked the wrong place to do everything she wants. “This property has become the place where bad ideas have come to die,” he said.

Share This!









Comments