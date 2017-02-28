New Architecture Series at the Parrish Art Museum

by Gavin Menu

The Parrish Art Museum is launching a new series where architects can exchange ideas and insights with leading practitioners and thinkers from many disciplines. “Inter-Sections: The Architect in Conversation” brings together diverse voices, communities and interest groups concerned with building and designing for a vibrant and sustainable future on the East End. It will explore the architect’s role in proposing design solutions for cultural, infrastructural, environmental, social and geopolitical challenges.

The series begins March 3 at 6 p.m. with a conversation on building for art between internationally acclaimed architect Preston Scott Cohen and Parrish Art Museum Director, Terrie Sultan.

The Museum is planning several “Inter-Sections” programs each year that include talks, panels, symposia, workshops, think tanks and special projects that foster an open dialogue between architects and professionals in the fields of art, landscape design, technology, science, new media, academia, government and public policy.

“Inter-Sections will take architects beyond the focus of their discipline and engage them in conversations with practitioners and thinkers from other fields,” Curator of Special Projects, Corinne Erni said. “The Parrish will become a hub for innovative ideas that stimulate thinking and debate about the critical design and building issues of our times, with a focus on the East End put in broader, global contexts and perspectives.”

In the March 3 program, Ms. Sultan and Mr. Cohen will discuss the ramifications and considerations that come into play when building specifically for art such as cultural context and tensions, audiences and collections, as well as new roles of museums and unconventional approaches to presenting art. Mr. Cohen is the Chair of the Department of Architecture and the Gerald M. McCue Professor of Architecture at Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

The next “Inter-Section,” organized in collaboration with the Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival, will feature a screening of Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary “Citizen Jane: Battle for the City” on April 30 at 2 p.m. The film chronicles the battle waged by writer and urban activist Jane Jacobs to save historic New York City neighborhoods from the drastic redevelopment plans of power broker Robert Moses in the 1960s.

The Parrish Art Museum is located at 279 Montauk Highway in Water Mill. For more information, please call (631) 283-2118 or visit parrishart.org.

Share This!









Comments

comments