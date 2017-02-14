Native Plant Art Show Opening & Peconic Estuary Program Talk

by Gavin Menu

The Geri Bauer Gallery at the Hampton Library, Bridgehampton, will burst into bloom with the oil paintings of Sag Harbor landscape designer and artist, Muriel Hanson Falborn on February 18 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Ms. Falborn is a dedicated proponent of using native plants in home landscape and garden settings, and her series, “Native Plants: Your Yard’s Beautiful Friends,” will be on view along with a selection of additional paintings featuring flowers from her collection. The exhibit will continue through March 31.

Ms. Falborn, an East End environmentalist, received her Master of Arts in painting from C. W. Post and has had her work appear in numerous group and one-person shows on the East End and other Long Island locales, most recently at the Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor.

At 4 p.m. on February 18, the Peconic Estuary Program will talk about incorporating native plants in home gardens and yards using grants from the PEP Homeowner Rewards Program. Projects like installing native plant gardens and rain gardens or using rain barrels to catch rainwater for reuse are the types of green infrastructure improvements that can earn up to $500 to offset expenses for homeowners in the Peconic Estuary watershed area. The talk will help detail the specifics of the program and how to apply for the Homeowner Rewards.

This double-bill program is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt and the Peconic Estuary Program and is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Hampton Library is located at 2478 Main Street in Bridgehampton. For more information, please call (631) 537-0015.

