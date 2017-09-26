Music Fills the Streets of Sag Harbor at Annual Festival

Photos by Lori Hawkins
The seventh annual Sag Harbor American Music Festival was held this past weekend with live music across town starting Thursday, September 21, and running through Sunday, September 24. Photographer Lori Hawkins made the rounds from Saturday’s night’s concert with New Orleans funk master Jon Cleary at the Old Whalers’ Church to Sunday’s folk festival in Marine Park on The Sag Harbor Express stage.
Jon Cleary performed at the Old Whalers’ Church on Friday night.
Tubafresh on the Sotheby’s International Realty Stage in the alley next to the American Hotel on Saturday.
Rob Walsh and Patty Walsh dance on the sidewalk while Jake Lear performed at Muse in the Harbor.
Gene Casey performed on the Sag harbor Express Stage on Saturday afternoon.
Alfredo Merat Trio performed at Lulu Kitchen & Bar.
Shareef Keyes & The Groove on the Sothebyís International Realty Stage on Saturday.
More from Shareef Keyes & The Groove.
A crowd gathered for Shareef Keyes & The Groove.
Joe Delia & Thieves performed at Breakwater Yacht Club on Saturday.
Sag Harbor native Dawn Beyer performed on the Sag Harbor Express Stage in front of friends and family.
Dancing to Joe Delia & Thieves at Breakwater.
Hopefully Forgiven on the stage at the Old Whalers’ Church on Saturday night.
The Nancy Atlas Project headlined the Saturday night concert at Old Whalers’ Church.
A mini family folk festival was held in Marine park on Sunday.
Emily Weitz McLean with her daughter, Nina McLean, playing the drums along with Dan Bailey Tribe on Sunday.
Comments