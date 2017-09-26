Music Fills the Streets of Sag Harbor at Annual Festival

by Gavin Menu

Photos by Lori Hawkins

The seventh annual Sag Harbor American Music Festival was held this past weekend with live music across town starting Thursday, September 21, and running through Sunday, September 24. Photographer Lori Hawkins made the rounds from Saturday’s night’s concert with New Orleans funk master Jon Cleary at the Old Whalers’ Church to Sunday’s folk festival in Marine Park on The Sag Harbor Express stage.

