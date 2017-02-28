The Museum at Guild Hall’s 79th Annual Artist Members Exhibition

by Gavin Menu

The 79th Guild Hall Artist Members Exhibition is accepting registrations by mail and online at GuildHall.org for the opportunity to be awarded a solo exhibition in the Museum’s Spiga Gallery. This year’s awards judge is Ruba Katrib, curator at SculptureCenter. The Artist Members Exhibition is the oldest non-juried museum exhibition on Long Island. The show opens on April 8 with a reception for members only and their guests from 4 to 6 p.m. The exhibition is on view through June 3 and museum admission is free.

To enter, artists must be members of Guild Hall and register online or request a packet be mailed at GuildHall.org. The final deadline for online and walk-in registration is March 26 at 5pm mailed registrations must be postmarked by March 10. Drop off of registered works is March 31 and April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no in-person registrations at that time.

Guild Hall’s Artist Members Exhibition annually features more than 400 artists and is coordinated by Stephanie deTroy Miller, Guild Hall’s Registrar/Curatorial Assistant and Lewis B. Cullman Associate for Museum Education. The installation design is by Christina Mossaides Strassfield, Director and Chief Curator of the Guild Hall Museum.

In addition to Top Honors, the awards include Best Representational Painting, Best Abstract Painting, Best Sculpture, Best Work on Paper, Best Mixed Media, Best Photograph, and numerous Honorable Mention citations, along with the $250 Catherine and Theo Hios Landscape Award and the Best New Member Artist presented to one artist who is new to the members exhibition or who has not entered in the past five years.

The Museum is open Monday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. The Museum at Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton. For more information, please call (631) 324-0806 or visit guildhall.org.

