“A Moveable Feast” Honors Levine in Sag Harbor on Sunday

By Annette Hinkle

Spring may be reluctant to show on the East End this year, but fortunately for the foodies among us, there’s an event coming that will cheer the heart, please the palate, and brighten the spirit.

It’s “A Moveable Feast,” the annual culinary get together organized by Slow Food East End on behalf of the Joshua Levine Memorial Foundation. This year’s feast — the seventh — will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 at Dodds & Eder in Sag Harbor. Some 20 chefs from restaurants on both the North and South forks will be on hand to share their latest food creations in the form of hors d’oeuvres and small bites.

“A Moveable Feast” raises funds for the local Edible School Gardens program and Chefs to Schools, an initiative to create partnerships to help educate students about food and healthy eating habits.

The feast, which is a joyful celebration of local food, began in 2011 as a way to cope with loss in the aftermath of a local tragedy.

That tragedy occurred in November 2010 when Sag Harbor’s Joshua Levine, a young farmer working at Quail Hill Farm in Amagansett, was killed in a tractor accident. He was 35 years old at the time and he left behind a wife and two small children.

Following the accident, Slow Food East End reached out to Joshua’s parents, Myron and Susan Levine, and asked if they could host a fundraising dinner in Joshua’s memory in order to raise money for the benefit of their grandchildren.

“I said no, because we can take care of that,” recalls Mr. Levine. “But I said if you want to have a dinner benefiting Slow Food, we’ll do that.”

That first dinner was in April 2011. Ted Conklin, owner of The American Hotel, donated the restaurant for the event and the money raised was used to fund two farm apprentices at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm on Shelter Island.

Not long afterward, the Levine family created the Joshua Levine Memorial Foundation with the goal of helping the wider East End farming community that Joshua loved so well. The moveable feast became an annual event, and in order to accommodate the number of chefs taking part as well as all the auction items on offer, it eventually moved to Dodds & Eder. The beneficiary changed too, and “A Moveable Feast” now supports the Edible School Gardens program, which has grown by leaps across the East End.

“We receive almost all of our funding from funds raised at this event,” explains Judiann Carmack-Fayyaz, president of Edible School Gardens and a teacher at Bridgehampton School.

Ms. Carmack-Fayyaz became involved with the school garden movement as a teacher at Ross School under the tutelage of Chef Ann Cooper, the school’s executive chef. Though Chef Cooper has gone on to make a name for herself on the West Coast as an author and creator of the food foundation that bears her name, Ms. Carmack-Fayyaz embraced her philosophy of serving regional, organic, seasonal and sustainable food to students and took it with her to her new job at Bridgehampton School.

“At Bridgehampton, I felt a distinct difference in the student body and used the school agenda to teach what food is and where it comes from,” she says.

At the same time, she says that chefs Bryan Futerman and Joe Realmuto were trying to do something similar in Springs. Meanwhile, Jon Snow was already doing it at the Hayground School kitchen, and Matt Doris was busy instituting his own quality food efforts in the kitchen at Tuckahoe School.

“We all talked about sharing information and resources in order to get school gardens off the ground,” says Ms. Carmack-Fayyaz. “We decided to keep meeting to figure it out all.”

And figure it out they did.

Today, there are nearly 30 schools on the East End with gardens. From Eastport South Manor to Montauk on the South Fork, and Wading River to Orient on the North Fork, these gardens serve kids from nursery school through high school and as new ones pop up in the region, the Edible School Gardens group is often consulted for advice.

“We’ve been getting calls for a while, and some schools are too far west,” says Ms. Carmack-Fayyaz. “But now we have so much expertise, we have an agenda to host a big school garden conference.”

Sustainability has long been the variable in determining the success of school gardens, which is why Edible School Gardens created the Master Farmers program. That’s largely what “A Moveable Feast” helps to finance.

Ms. Carmack-Fayyaz explains that while school gardens are great for teaching students about food and health, most teachers and parents are not farmers. Changes in school staff, children (and parents) aging out of schools, and the fact that classes are not in session at the height of the summer growing season made it difficult to maintain the school gardens year to year.

Now, funds raised from “A Moveable Feast” go to pay the salaries of three master farmers who oversee all school gardens on the East End. Those farmers — Lucy Senesac on the North Fork, Sylvia Channing on the South Fork and Roxanne Zimmer in Southampton and Western Suffolk — each bring a different skill set to the job.

“Sylvia’s specialty is hydroponics, Lucy works on a North Fork farm, and Roxanne is a college professor who teaches composting,” explains Ms. Carmack-Fayyaz. “And Ian Calder-Piedmonte from Balsam Farms is our Master Master Farmer.”

In addition to the farmers’ salaries, among the new programs Edible School Gardens is hoping to institute this year is a new subsidized CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) for Bridgehampton School families.

The idea, explains Ms. Carmack-Fayyaz, is to provide healthy, fresh produce to working families in the community on a weekly basis for far less money than typical CSA programs cost on the East End.

Another way the garden program is literally growing at Bridgehampton School is a farmstand business that will be open weekends this summer. The stand will sell produce grown on the school grounds as well as some donated by other area farmers in order to ensure enough stock.

“We’re trying to run it in an entrepreneurial way,” says Ms. Carmack-Fayyaz. “Quite a few kids are interested in helping out.”

Helping out is a big part of “A Moveable Feast” and volunteers are what really make the event a success. Overseeing all the culinary aspects of the feast is Cheryl Stair of Art of Eating who has it all down to a science.

“This year, there are some new players. We’ll also have two oyster companies, so they’ll be some shucking going on,” says Ms. Stair, who notes that for the participating chefs, this event is a chance to highlight their talents and let people know what they’re all about.

“The whole name of the game is to show your stuff — that you’re a slow food kind of restaurant,” says Ms. Stair. “Everyone wants local food now. It helps Edible School Gardens, which appeals to all the chefs.”

“It’s a huge volunteer effort,” she adds. “We’re so lucky that Dottie at Dodds & Eder donates that space. It saves so much money that can go to the gardens.”

“A Moveable Feast” hosted by the Joshua Levine Memorial Foundation and Slow Food East End. Sunday, April 2, 4 to 7 p.m. Dodds & Eder Landscape Design Showroom, 11 Bridge Street, Sag Harbor. Tickets in advance $100 Slow Food Members ($25 discount when two or more tickets purchased), $150 nonmembers ($125 and $175 at the door). Sponsorships of local farmers, fishermen or foragers also available. To purchase tickets online, visit slowfoodeastend.org.

“A Moveable Feast” Restaurants:

A Taste of the North Fork

Art of Eating

Bell & Anchor

Bostwick’s Clambake & Catering

Breadzilla

Bridgehampton Inn

Dark Horse

East by North East

Good Water Farms

Grace & Grit

Ketcham’s Seafarm

Lombadi’s Love Lane Market

Love Lane Kitchen

Mecox Bay Dairy

Montauk Shellfish

Noahs

North Fork Table & Inn

Paw Paw Pop Up

Red Bar/Little Red/Red Catering

Rowdy Hall

The Sea Bean Natural Foods Co

Beverages:

Jack’s Stirbrew

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

Montauk Brewing Co.

Channing Daughters

Jamesport Vineyard

Lieb Cellars

Macari Vineyards

Martha Clara

Palmer Vineyards

Pellegrini Vineyards

Raphael Vineyards

Roanoke Vineyards

Wölffer Estate

