“Mostly Fish” @ the Children’s Museum

by Gavin Menu

The Children’s Museum of the East End will host “Mostly Fish,” an exhibition featuring a collection of work from 16 East End artists this July. It will open with an artists’ reception on July 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. and remain on view through August 1 for viewing between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The exhibition is curated by Kimberly Goff of the Elaine Benson Gallery and celebrates the aquatic life found in the homes, bays and oceans throughout the East End and beyond. It features artists Scott Bluedorn, Rossa Cole, Kimberly Goff, Edward Joseph, Ann Lombardo, Dave Nadal, Stephen Mannino, Lynn Matsuoka, Connie Oshrin, Leo Revi, John Rist, Cindy Pease Roe, Gary Schatmeyer, Barbara Thomas, Pamela Thomson and Maureen Travers.

“One of my goals with curating shows at CMEE is to introduce an audience who might otherwise be unfamiliar with the incredible museum right in their own back yard. For many who joined us during the ‘Thirty Squared @ the Children’s Museum’ artists’ reception, it was their first visit,” said Goff. “With another amazing collection of art and artists lined up for ‘Mostly Fish,’ I hope to raise the profile of the museum even further.”

“We’re delighted to have another opportunity to showcase the work of so many talented local artists. This exhibit in particular is perfectly aligned with our mission to build strong connections within the East End community by providing playful experiences,” the museum’s president, Steve Long said. “And, since the theme of this year’s Family Fair Fundraiser is ‘Animals: From A to Z,’ we couldn’t ask for a better fit. Kimberly must have been reading my mind.”

The Children’s Museum of the East End is located at 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike in Bridgehampton. For more information, contact Paul@CMEE.org, call (631) 537-8250 or visit cmee.org

