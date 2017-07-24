Misty Copeland Delights, Inspires Crowd at Guild Hall

by Christine Sampson

Naomi Carter, age 5, twirled through the lobby of Guild Hall on Thursday, July 20. Her colorful linen pants flowed as she moved, a modern iteration of a princess spinning in a new ball gown. After her short graceful dance the girl turned and curtsied for her friends. The room was filled to the brim with women, and a few men, of all ages eagerly waiting to hear Misty Copeland speak.

Ms. Copeland is a principal ballerina with the American Ballet Theater and an author. She was speaking as part of the Thinking Forward Lecture Series presented by the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center.

Before Ms. Copeland arrived 12-year-old Samantha Grabb, who studies dance at the Hampton Ballet Theater School in Bridgehampton, was noticeably excited. She said, “[Copeland] is hugely inspiring. She has a lot of stuff thrown at her, but she works hard.”

Two dance troupes from The First Baptist Church in Riverhead also attended the event. Faith Bell, age 13 and a member of the group Young People Praising, expressed how grateful she was to see an African American ballerina in the spotlight. “It is great to see people who look like me.”

The event was moderated by Lynne White, a former news anchor who lives on the East End.

Bonnie Michelle Cannon, the executive director of the Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center, introduced both women. She talked about Ms. Copeland’s work ethic and her charitable endevors with the Boys and Girls Club of America.

A lot of emphasis has been placed on Ms. Copeland’s “curvy” figure, but at 5 foot 2 the ballerina is petite and athletic. She has a wide grin and enthusiastic personality that filled the theater. Her conversation with Ms. White spanned from discussing her childhood to eating habits to plans for the future.

Their conversation kept returning to Ms. Copeland’s evolution from a shy child to the charismatic person she is today. “I didn’t want to stand out or be seen,” Ms. Copeland said.

Her childhood was unstable. She moved a lot when she was young and by the time Ms. Copeland was a teenager her mother had been married four times. She was a quiet kid. She said, “I had a fear of being judged or criticized.”

Then, at age 13 she found ballet. It was an escape for Ms. Copeland. She talked about the sense of freedom she found while dancing. “It gave me a voice without having to speak.”

Her apprehension to vocalize her feelings as a child also inspired her writing. Ms. Copeland said she never had any intention of becoming a published author, but as a girl she would keep journals. “Before I had a voice writing was cathartic.” A published author with three books under her belt, Ms. Copeland’s work has appeared on The New York Times best sellers list.

The most recent, “Ballerina Body,” is her first health and fitness book. In it she discusses finding the motivation to lead a better lifestyle and suggests a diet that includes healthy fats and clean eating. Ms. Copeland laughed as she talked about her old habits. “You would think as professional athletes we would be told how to eat,” she said. Although she does not consume full boxes of donuts anymore, Ms. Copeland says it is important to eat what you want and not deprive yourself.

On Thursday, the audience had a chance to ask questions of Ms. Copeland, with the hands of many young children shooting in the air at the opportunity to quiz a hero. Where is her favorite place to dance? Tokyo. What is her favorite show she has danced? Whipped Cream. How many ballet shoes has she gone through? Impossible to answer, but about 10 a week since she was in high school.

There were also a lot of people looking for advice. A few aspiring ballerinas wanted to know how to balance dance with school, family and a social life. Ms. Copeland was honest with them, “it’s a big sacrifice.”

Ms. Copeland was presented with a proclamation Thursday at the event by a representative from New York State, offering the honor of behalf of Governor Andrew Cuomo for her charity work and “her ability to inspire young girls.”

It was clear — from the audience’s response to their guest — that Ms. Copeland truly was an inspiration for many in the crowd and not just for her celebrity. After the lecture a young girl named Maya said the best part of the whole night was just getting to see Copeland. “She’s real!”

