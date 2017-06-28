Meridian Building Plan Next Up for Main Street Recovery

by Christine Sampson

Another Main Street business is attempting to rise again from the ashes of the December 16, 2016, fire that marred the iconic Sag Harbor streetscape.

Jim McGinniss’s efforts to bring back his 84 Main Street building — commonly known as the Meridian building — inched closer to reality over the last two weeks as Sag Harbor’s Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board reviewed his plans.

Mr. McGinniss has applied to build a new building with two floors of office space and one floor of apartments, which he told the village boards will essentially look the same with one notable exception: the addition of fire escape ladders on the back of the building to improve emergency exit routes for the apartments on the second and third floors of the building.

Those, believe it or not, needed a variance from the ZBA.

“I’m good with this, considering the horrific circumstances,” ZBA member Karl Kaiser said just before the ZBA unanimously approved the variance during its June 20 meeting.

Variances were also granted for the parking, setbacks, landscaping and vegetation requirements and for total lot coverage.

On Tuesday, during the planning board meeting, attorney Denise Schoen delivered some good news: Rebuilding a structure lost to fire will not trigger the need for an extensive analysis under the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), and the planning board can expedite Mr. McGinniss’s application. Ms. Schoen said during the meeting that his plans fall under a “type 2” action, meaning the planning board can skip what can be a lengthy environmental review. Had they been listed as a “type 1” action — meaning there is a chance for the potential of a significant negative environmental impact — or an “unlisted” action, obtaining planning board approval would have taken several more months.

In dramatic fashion, this was discovered during the planning board’s session after Mr. McGinniss and his construction team left, prompting Ms. Schoen to dash out of the meeting room and bring them back to the board to deliver the news. If no other issues arise, the board now has the ability to approve Mr. McGinniss’s application as early as its July 25 meeting.

Mr. McGinniss could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Mr. McGinniss’ building most recently housed Compass real estate firm offices. When asked how he felt about the prospects of returning to Sag Harbor’s Main Street, John Gicking, senior managing director of Compass’s Sag Harbor office, said, “We couldn’t be more excited.” The firm’s Sag Harbor employees are currently working out of other nearby South Fork offices.

“We have worked very closely with Jim McGinniss on the design of the building and anticipate a beautiful new office in a structure that will be a great addition to Main Street,” Mr. Gicking said in an email on Wednesday.

“While everyone is hoping to get back in business as soon as possible, we all recognize the importance of village boards in the process,” he added.

