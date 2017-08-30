Meridian Building Okayed; Ninevah House Unveiled

by Gavin Menu

The Sag Harbor Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review on Thursday signed off on plans to rebuild the Meridian Building, which was gutted by the fire that also caused extensive damage to the neighboring Sag Harbor Cinema and two other Main Street buildings last December.

The building’s owner, James McGinniss, who was rebuffed in his request for a quick approval after a public hearing two weeks ago, appeared with his attorney, John Tarbet, but neither had to say much before the board signed off on his plans to rebuild.

At the August 10 hearing, ARB members expressed concerns over approving a building that stood taller than the movie theater, saying there would be a public uproar if they did so, despite the fact that nobody showed up to address the issue.

Mr. McGinnis, who two weeks ago presented plans for a three-story building that would be 34 feet tall, presented a proposal for a 32-foot-tall building, the same height as his original building. At the board’s request he tracked down plans that showed the theater façade, which was razed the night of the fire, was only 29 feet tall.

The Sag Harbor Partnership purchased the building earlier this year from its longtime owner, Gerald Mallow, and plans to transform it into the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center, although it has yet to submit rebuilding plans.

The new Meridian Building will not be a replica of the current building, which is topped by a third-floor dormer. Instead, it will have a three-story brick façade, with large pane glass windows at the street level and double-hung windows on the top two stories.

The attorney Bruce Bronster who has been shepherding through a number of building projects under various ownerships in the Ninevah neighborhood has proposed a second house for a lot at the corner of Lincoln Street and Wilson Place.

Earlier this summer, Mr. Bronster received permission to build a 3,740-square-house on the property that had been reduced in size from 5,260 square feet.

Now, under the name 48 Lincoln Street Holdings, he has proposed a 3,790-square-foot house with a garage, pool, and decks. The project cannot technically go forward, though, until an application to subdivide the property, clears the village Planning Board.

Board members, and a few neighbors who were on hand, offered little in the way of criticism of the modern design presented by architect Randolph Croxton, which keeps the house largely screened from neighbors. Mr. Croxton told the board the plans meet all setbacks, height limits, and coverage restrictions.

But Renee Simons, a neighbor, pointed out that when Mr. Bronster received approval for the first house on the property, “there was no mention of a second house.”

The board approved the application from 16 Lincoln Street, LCC, to renovate a house at 17 Milton Avenue in the Azurest neighborhood after a hearing that drew several comments from neighbors who wanted to know the size of the project.

The plans, which call for a two-story addition with two second-floor decks, were presented by James Bouler, a Bay Shore architect, who told the board an existing 2,500-square-foot house would be expanded to 3,150 square feet.

Tate Overton, a resident of 23 Milton Avenue, told the board he was concerned the new house would invade his privacy. “They will be able to see everything that happens in my backyard,” he said. Mr. Overton seemed satisfied when he looked over the plans presented to the board by Mr. Bouler and learned that the house would rise no more than 29.5 feet and be well landscaped.

The former home of ARB chairman Anthony Brandt, who was absent on Thursday, also came up for discussion. The home at 54 High Street is now owned by Neil Miritello, who has proposed to renovate the house, adding an addition to the rear and reconfiguring the front entry way.

But when architect Peter Wilson said his plans called for replacing a number of aging windows on the front of the house, board members told him to think again.

Mr. Wilson said he was attempting to meet the state building code that requires a certain size window in each bedroom for emergency egress, but the board was not swayed, saying egress could be provided by windows on the sides of the house.

“I would defy you to tell me the difference from the street,” Mr. Wilson said of the proposed vinyl-clad windows he wanted to have installed.

“That’s not the point. We discourage putting vinyl windows in historic homes,” responded Zach Studenroth, the board’s historic consultant. “I stumble on this replacement of window sashes. I think it misrepresents the project to say they are authentic. It doesn’t matter if they are wood, plastic, or some other synthetic material.”

Later, he added, “how many of these elements do you replace before it’s not an old house anymore?”

The board told Mr. Wilson to return with a plan that would save the windows.

