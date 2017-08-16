Meridian Building Height Remains Issue for ARB

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Although nobody from the public showed up to offer an opinion one way or the other, the Sag Harbor Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review on Thursday took steps to make sure that when the Meridian building is reconstructed on Main Street it won’t be any taller than the Sag Harbor Cinema, which itself is waiting to be rebuilt.

The ARB set that limit early in a hearing on James McGinniss’s plan to rebuild the building, which was gutted by the December 16 fire that also heavily damaged the theater and two other Main buildings.

After reviewing plans Mr. McGinniss submitted for a three-story brick building with a street level storefront and offices and an apartment on the two upper flowers, board member Val Florio broached the issue of height. “My concern is this building right now has no reference for the cinema,” he said.”

“Yeah, that’s my concern, too. We don’t know,” added the board’s chairman, Anthony Brandt. “We’re getting feedback that nobody wants this to be taller than the cinema.”

“I’m getting the impression that the building has to be subordinate to the movie theater,” board member Dean Gomolka added later in the discussion.

The original Meridian building had a dormer on the third floor, giving it the appearance of being a two-and-a-half story building. But the new plans offered by Mr. McGuinniss showed a full three-story brick façade. Mr. McGuinniss, who had been before the board last month, said he had tweaked the drawings at the board’s request, including reducing its height by 1 foot to 34 feet, changing windows and the type of brick to be used. He told the board he was surprised to hear the new concerns, adding he was expecting to receive final approval for his plans on Thursday.

“We’ve already lost this summer. If we don’t get started, it is going to be two summers,” Mr. McGinniss said, asking if the board would at least allow him to begin work on the building’s foundation. Elizabeth Vail, the board’s attorney, advised the board the village code did not allow a building permit to be issued before the ARB issued its certificate of approval.

Still, he promised to work with the board. “I’ll do whatever you tell me to do,” he said on several occasions. But he appeared to be at a loss when the board told him he should find the theater’s original building plans and use them to determine how tall it’s facade was. Mr. Florio suggested he could contact NK Architects and Croxton Creative Architects, who are working on the cinema project, to see if they could share plans, and board member Bethan Deyermond suggested he look no further than the recently published “Sag Harbor: 100 Years of Film in the Village” by Annette Hinkle, which includes elevations.

Mr. Florio suggested that by redesigning the slope of the roof and lowering the parapet that the building’s height could be reduced by at least 30 inches. He thanked Mr. McGinnis for his efforts, but reminded him that the board’s review was a process that could take some time.

Ironically, drawings released last month by the cinema architects show a rebuilt cinema façade and the Meridian building next door with a rebuilt third-floor dormer that is taller than the theater’s façade.

Mr. Brandt said the board was at an impasse until it knew how tall the cinema building was before the fire. He asked the board to close the hearing, which came at the end of a three and a half hour meeting, saying he was frustrated that nobody from the public had shown up to offer an opinion.

“And yet at the same time, if we don’t get this right, we are going to hear about it. We are all going to be hearing about it from the public, which will suddenly become very upset at the fact that we didn’t get this right,” he said. “But if we can go with something that matches the height of the previous building, the previous façade of the cinema, nobody can complain. We did what we could with the knowledge we have.”

The Sag Harbor Partnership, the non-profit entity behind the rebuilding of the Sag Harbor Cinema into the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center, said in a statement that they had been working in earnest with neighboring property owners to try and expedite the rebuilding process for everyone.

“The Sag Harbor Partnership is working with the Cinema’s adjoining property owners in an effort to facilitate the rebuilding process as soon as possible,” said the Partnership in a statement.

About-Face on Wilson Place

Two weeks ago, members of the ARB were taken aback by a proposal to replace a ranch house on Wilson Place in Ninevah with a two-story modern cube-shaped house that would be clad in black corrugated aluminum.

On Thursday, after a brief discussion with architect Anne Sherry, the board had changed its tone and approved the Delia Brennen and Julio Leitao’s plans with a minor modification that would require a 3-foot band of gray stucco around the base of the house.

“The more I look at it, the less I am opposed to it,” Mr. Brandt said. The chairman noted that there was precedent for modern houses in the village, citing Kennett Love’s controversial home on Bay Street that was built in the mid-1990s.

He added that the house will be built in a neighborhood with diverse architecture. “I’ve never seen anything like it, but it’s not ugly, it’s kind of handsome,” he said.

Mr. Florio and Ms. Deyermond also said they had no complaints about the design, although Mr. Florio and Mr. Gomolka both said they had doubts about a proposed roof deck. Mr. Florio freted about “visual trespass” on neighboring properties from the deck, while Mr. Gomolka expressed a concern about aesthetics, saying patio umbrellas might be visible from the street.

The board’s historic consultant, Zach Studenroth, also offered his support. “I think it’s good to see good, modern architecture going up in the village,” he said. “Oftentimes, people kind of harken back to a historical style.”

The board agreed to sign off on the house but requested that Ms. Sherry come back with an updated landscaping and pool plan.

