Merger Between Southampton Hospital & Stony Brook Expected in August

by sjkotz

The long awaited merger between Southampton and Stony Brook University hospitals is expected to take place in early August, Southampton Hospital president and CEO Robert Chaloner said on Friday.

Mr. Chaloner said the merger cleared its final regulatory hurdle on Monday, June 26, when a state Supreme Court judge signed off on the deal.

As part of the merger process, the hospital was also required by the state Department of Health to send out notices of the pending merger to current patients and those who have been hospital patients within the past two years.

Mr. Chaloner said the deal still has “a few steps to go through in the coming month” before it is finalized.

“My official position is we have crossed another major threshold,” he said. “We are now working on the final mile of this marathon and looking forward to completing it in early August.”

