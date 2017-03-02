Menard Offers Free Acupuncture Clinics for Teens

by Gavin Menu

By Rachel Bosworth

With the formidable years being some of the most important for a person’s emotional and physical development, stress factors over the decades have increased for teenagers. School, family, friends, and activities all have varying effects on a person’s stress, not to mention the way the digital age has changed how people interact with one another. Finding healthy ways to manage stress and anxiety can be difficult. With this in mind, Kevin Menard of Menard Acupuncture in Sag Harbor is now offering a free teen clinic every Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.

“I treat many local parents and teachers, and we discuss the challenges that our local kids are going through today, and the amount of stress and anxiety they feel from all directions,” says Mr. Menard. “Performance in school for grades and/or sports, then add social media and it seems we have walking time bombs.”

In an effort to give kids a short mental and emotional break from daily stresses, Mr. Menard’s “Teen Chill Out Community Clinic” provides 30-minute acupuncture sessions in a community style room at his Sag Harbor office. After a short, private intake with Mr. Menard, patients will be inserted with acupuncture needles in the upper and lower limbs, and given headphones with binaural beats music. This music technology also helps to relax the nervous system and allows the listener to enter a relaxing Delta state. Essential oils are also used in the treatment for those that are interested.

“Acupuncture has been proven effective to calm down the nervous system by stimulating the release of endorphins and serotonin, allowing the patient to feel relaxed, optimistic, calm, and can even reduce cravings for opioids and other drugs,” says Mr. Menard. “Giving kids a break in negative thought patterns even for 20 minutes can have a big impact on their day, and possibly their future.”

Mr. Menard’s inspiration to offer this type of clinic and offer it for free is the growing issues with substance abuse and suicide among teens and young adults in the community. “I treat, in my practice, the families and friends impacted by these tragedies,” explains Mr. Menard. The emotional, mental, and physical tolls are tremendous.”

Another inspiration behind this new offering at Menard Acupuncture comes from a patient and friend of Mr. Menard’s, Jennifer Butts, whose teenage son passed away in 2016. “It became clear and present that we needed to something to help our kids given the substance abuse and suicides,” says Mr. Menard. “I could not be able to treat as many patients as we do so smoothly without the logistics talents of Jennifer. She, and [her son] Georgie, are truly inspirations for getting this rolling.”

Ms. Butts volunteers her time at the clinic on Mondays, and also provides free-of-charge essential oils during treatments and for teen patients to take home. Another Menard Acupuncture patient and retired teacher Mr. Menard says has stepped up to help support the clinic is Barbara Blasidell, who offers nature walks to instruct kids on meditative and breathing techniques right in the Hamptons.

The clinic first became available on February 6, and has already received great feedback from patients. “I will say that when I heard about this wonderful idea I was thrilled about it,” says Jodi Crowley, mom of teen patient, Aidan. “Having alternative methods as an approach to well-being, be it physical or emotional/mental, should be the first approach to achieving balance. It’s all so connected to the body-mind loop of energy. In general, we need to feel more ‘connected’ to ourselves then to our ‘electronic devices;’ that’s the real connection.”

“When I heard about [the clinic] at first, I was honestly a little hesitant about the whole ‘poking your skin’ thing,” said Aidan. “Also I questioned if it was even a real treatment. Once I walked in and started talking with Mrs. Butts and Mr. Menard, I figured I might as well try it. I remember the very first needle he put in my leg, I started to feel this pulse of energy through my entire lower right leg. It was actually really crazy. Though I started slow with doing just my legs and one pin in between my eyebrows, I just felt more relaxed and awake than I was when I entered, and I think people need that. I know I did.”

To learn about healthy coping methods, or for a break from the stresses of everyday life, teens are invited to join the clinic by making an appointment online or walking in on Mondays from 4 to 6 p.m. As patients are minors, parent/guardian signed consent forms are required. Mr. Menard can treat three patients at a time in 30-minute sessions; up to 12 during clinic hours. For more information, visit menardacupuncture.com.

Share This!









Comments

comments