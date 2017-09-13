Memorial Service for Hallie Ulrich

by Christine Sampson

A celebration of the life of Hallie Ulrich will be held at Long Beach in Noyac on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to sunset. Ms. Ulrich, 22, died on Thursday.

Ms. Ulrich, a 2013 graduate of Pierson High School in Sag Harbor who attended Pratt Institute for two years, was found dead shortly after 6 a.m. September 7 on the side of Alewife-Brook Road, not far from Cedar Point Park in Northwest Woods.

Police received an anonymous 911 call reporting a possible overdose, but Lieutenant Kevin Beyrer of the Suffolk County Police homicide squad said they were were awaiting the results of a toxicology report and autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. He said Ms. Ulrich’s death is being ruled “non-criminal at this time.”

Lt. Beyrer said police had succeeded in tracking down the source of the 911 call, Michael Goericke, 28, of Flanders, who police said was Ms. Ulrich’s boyfriend, and had planned to interview him about the incident but he never showed up for that meeting.

Lieutenant Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Town Police, said Mr. Goericke had himself apparently died of an overdose on Friday. She said police were called to his home in Flanders, and he was pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Although police said Ms. Ulrich was initially described as homeless, Lt. Beyrer said police believed she had been camping somewhere in Northwest Woods at the time of her death.

