McGuire Officially Named Sag Harbor Police Chief

It has been 18 months since Austin J. McGuire was named the interim chief of the Sag Harbor Village Police Department following the retirement of Thomas Fabiano in 2015. On Monday, Chief McGuire was able to drop “interim” from his title, as he officially took the helm of the department after being sworn into service by Village Clerk Beth Kamper at the Sag Harbor Village Board of Trustees reorganizational meeting.

Chief McGuire was greeted Monday afternoon by a board room crowded with officers from the East Hampton Town, East Hampton Village, and Sag Harbor departments. The well wishers included East Hampton Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell, East Hampton Town Clerk Carole Brennan and his former colleague, East Hampton Town Police Chief Michael Sarlo. During the proceedings, Mr. Cantwell presented Chief McGuire with a proclamation from the East Hampton Town Board. Chief McGuire’s family, including his wife, Sarah and daughters, Lillian and Caroline, were also in the audience.

“A very short time ago, I sent this man a message about how happy I was and how proud we were as a board to hire him. I meant it then, and I mean it now, and I want to publicly thank you for returning to employment with the Village of Sag Harbor,” said Mayor Sandra Schroeder.

A seasonal resident of East Hampton since he was a child, Chief McGuire moved to the town in 1994, after graduating from Central Connecticut State University. A former lifeguard, he began his police career with the Sag Harbor Police Department before he was hired in October 1997 by the East Hampton Town Police Department, where he served on that department’s dive team and emergency services unit, and responded to lower Manhattan after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Mr. McGuire is also a 2014 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigations Academy, and rose to the rank of lieutenant during his tenure in East Hampton.

“The town board wants to join with the entire police department in the Town of East Hampton in thanking A.J. for his professional and dedicated services to the citizens of East Hampton,” said Mr. Cantwell on Monday.

“I know this is shared by all of us in the Town of East Hampton — your gain has been and is our loss, and we are very proud of A.J.,” he added.

“You are the reason I am here,” said Chief McGuire to the crowd of uniformed officers and family members. “You have helped me get here. Thank you.”

On Wednesday, Chief McGuire said the 18-month transition has been smooth, and he credited members of the police department, the administration, village staff, and his familiarity with the community for that. Chief McGuire’s wife hails from Sag Harbor, and the couple lives in Noyac with their children, who attend school in Sag Harbor. He has volunteered with the Sag Harbor Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years.

“I have been welcomed with open arms” he said.

Chief McGuire said he looks forward to hiring another full-time officer this fall, giving the department 12 members including himself. He also plans on updating the department’s rules and procedures — some that have not been revamped since the mid-1980s.

In other village news, Mayor Schroeder and incumbent Trustee Ken O’Donnell were sworn into service Monday afternoon, as was Aidan Corish, newly elected to the board last month. Mr. Corish will take the seat of Ed Deyermond, who declined to seek re-election to the board in June.

On Monday, Mayor Schroeder thanked Trustee Robby Stein for his service as deputy mayor for the past two years, and appointed Mr. O’Donnell to that role — a decision Mr. Stein said after the meeting was one he supported. John Shaka, Mary Ann Eddy and Dr. Fitzgerald Bramwell were appointed to three-year terms on the village’s Harbor Committee. Architect Val Florio was appointed to the village Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review to replace Christopher Leonard, who did not seek another term. Incumbent John C. Connor was also reappointed. Both will serve three-year terms.

