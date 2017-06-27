Mamalee Rose & Friends “Irish Goodbye” Show at Guild Hall

by Gavin Menu

After years of performing all over the East End, Mamalee Rose and Friends are saying goodbye to a regular, chock-full performance schedule in an “Irish Goodbye.”

The farewell concert will be at Guild Hall’s John Drew Theater on Wednesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. with a show full of highlights, a lineup of the band’s much-loved standards, favorite songs and handpicked selections.

There will be an opening set by OCDC with originals and eclectic covers featuring Cynthia Daniels, Sarah Greene, Michael LeClerc and James Bernard and special guest appearances by Randolph Hudson III and Job Potter.

Mamalee and Friends includes Lee (Mamalee) Lawler and Rose Lawler on vocals, Jimmy Lawler on drums, Bosco Michne and Klyph Black on guitar, Josh Brussell on bass and Fred Gilde on keyboard. Performing with the band on Saturday are artists Inda Eaton, Michael Weiskopf and Kenny Harris.

Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton. Tickets to this event are $25. For more information, please visit guildhall.org.

