Main Street Demolition Questioned in Sag Harbor

By Christine Sampson

An attempt by a Sag Harbor homeowner to knock down a house and rebuild on Main Street in Sag Harbor’s historic district has the village’s Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review wondering whether the time has come for the village to update the survey of historic structures, last completed in 1994.

“We’re thinking about how that could be done,” ARB chairman Anthony Brandt said by phone on Monday, four days after the board held a public hearing on 232 Main Street, the house in question.

According to the National Register of Historic Places survey of Sag Harbor’s historic district, the existing house is a non-contributing structure, meaning it is not thought to have historically significant architectural character within the context of the surrounding neighborhood. However, Zachary Studenroth, the ARB’s historic consultant, said during the board’s February 23 meeting that if the historic survey were to be repeated today, 232 Main Street could potentially be deemed a contributing structure.

Mr. Brandt said while the board is thinking about pushing for a new historic survey in the village, there are no plans currently to challenge the status of 232 Main Street.

“These things are uncertain, so we’re doing our best,” he said.

What’s more, it was discovered on February 23 that an entire street – Bayview Avenue – had been left off the historic survey.

“It’s not a street that has the most obvious candidates, but nevertheless some of the houses on that street would certainly be contributing,” Mr. Studenroth said by phone on Tuesday.

During the ARB’s February 23 meeting, attorney Brian DeSesa presented plans on behalf of SG HRBR, LLC, which owns the house. It has applied for a permit to demolish the existing one-and-a-half story, three-bay cape, which has three-bedrooms and two-bathrooms, and build a new, 3,200-square-foot replica of a Greek revival house. Plans also call for the addition of a single-car garage, a swimming pool and a pool house that would be split into two sections and connected by a pergola.

Mr. DeSesa called the new building “a 100-percent conforming house” with no zoning variances required – but if the public reception of the project during a hearing on February 23 was any indication, its conformity with village code won’t guarantee smooth sailing through the ARB’s certification process.

Some neighbors, including Richard Demato, took issue with the possibility that the new one could be built 10 to 15 feet closer to the road than the existing house. Mr. Demato said the height of the new house, 30 feet and seven inches, combined with its shorter setback would “look out of fit, try too hard and be really in-your-face.”

Gigi Morris, who lives next door, said she had multiple concerns.

“This is major for Sag Harbor. This is going to change Main Street, so I hope you will really take your time,” she said.

During the ARB’s own discussion, Mr. Studenroth said in his opinion, building a replica Greek revival house on Main Street there “is not appropriate.”

“It’s not about liking or disliking it,” he said. The original cottage at 232 Main Street “is true to its period,” he said, and the new proposal is not.

“I’m not sure where, architecturally, this fits in the trajectory of new buildings, but it doesn’t find a happy place there, especially in the context of a wonderful, authentic historic district that has great examples next door and across the street,” said Mr. Studenroth.

“What I’m feeling is that Main Street is so sensitive, so important to this village, that any new construction on it is going to be really, really sensitive to that fact,” Mr. Brandt said during the meeting.

Demolition projects within the historic district are extremely rare, he noted – in fact, village code generally prohibits knocking down of contributing structures.

“There have to be extraordinary circumstances that would permit it,” Mr. Brandt said. “A non-contributing house is a different story. So far, 232 Main is a non-contributing house.”

The ARB itself had little to say about the project so far, outside of board member Christopher Leonard’s request for additional renderings, including “something three-dimensional.”

