Main Beach Lifeguard Tournament “Best Ever”

by Gavin Menu

The annual Main Beach Lifeguard Tournament was held on Thursday, July 13, in East Hampton, where the East Hampton Town women’s “A” team, led by international competitor Amanda Calabrese (above on paddleboard), won the tournament over Smith Point and third-place Southampton Town. Smith Point narrowly won the men’s tournament over the East Hampton Town “A”’ team, while the Southampton Town men finished third. “It was a beautiful night,” longtime lifeguard John Ryan Sr. said. “We had the best competition we’ve ever had with women.”

