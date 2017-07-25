Main Beach Lifeguard Tournament “Best Ever”

by

Lee Bertrand photo / leebertrandart.com

The annual Main Beach Lifeguard Tournament was held on Thursday, July 13, in East Hampton, where the East Hampton Town women’s “A” team, led by international competitor Amanda Calabrese (above on paddleboard), won the tournament over Smith Point and third-place Southampton Town. Smith Point narrowly won the men’s tournament over the East Hampton Town “A”’ team, while the Southampton Town men finished third. “It was a beautiful night,” longtime lifeguard John Ryan Sr. said. “We had the best competition we’ve ever had with women.”

Sag Harbor’s Casey Crowley edges out a competitor during the Beach Flags competition at the Main Beach Lifeguard Tournament on July 20. Michael Heller photo

The start of the men’s 4×100 Relay Race. Michael Heller photo

Sag Harbor’s Kyle Sturmann (in blue trunks) races to the water during the Run/Swim/Run competition. Michael Heller photo

Share This!

Comments