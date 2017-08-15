Ludwick Pleads Guilty in Hansen Case

by Kathryn Menu

Sean Ludwick, 44, the Manhattan developer charged in the death of Paul Hansen, a 53-year-old Sag Harbor real estate agent and builder, pled guilty to three charges in a 13-count indictment Tuesday afternoon in Central Islip as part of a plea deal reached between Suffolk County Justice Fernando Camacho and Mr. Ludwick’s defense.

Mr. Ludwick pled guilty to aggravated vehicular manslaughter, a felony, and will serve between three and nine years behind bars for that crime. Assistant District Attorney Ray Varuolo had requested Mr. Ludwick face between five and 15 years on the vehicular manslaughter charge.

Mr. Ludwick also pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident when it results in injury or death, also a felony for which he will serve a concurrent sentence of between one and three years, and to aggravated driving while intoxicated, which will carry a one-year concurrent sentence.

Prosecutors say that on August 30, 2015, after a night of drinking, Mr. Ludwick was driving Mr. Hansen to his home in Noyac when his convertible Porsche 911 slammed into a telephone pole on Rolling Hills Court East, just down the street from Mr. Hansen’s home.

Prosecutors charge that Mr. Ludwick dragged Mr. Hansen from the vehicle and left him in the road, driving off in his car, which was badly damaged in the crash. Police, following a trail of fluid and scrap marks in the pavement left by the vehicle’s tire rims, caught up with Mr. Ludwick a few blocks away after his car stalled. Prosecutors later said some of Mr. Hansen’s belongings were found in the woods next to the road, where they said Mr. Ludwick had thrown them in an effort to cover his tracks.

In December of that year, Mr. Ludwick was indicted on 13 charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide and five other felonies. He has been held in Suffolk County Jail in Yaphank since January 2016 after Judge Camacho revoked his $1 million bail after prosecutors told the court he was plotting to flee the country. They said while on vacation in Puerto Rico, he had arranged to purchase an ocean-going sailboat. Prosecutors said a search of his computer and telephone yielded a slew of web searches related to avoiding prosecution.

Mr. Hansen’s family was present for Tuesday’s court date. Mr. Ludwick, dressed in a black suit and white shirt, turned to the family and apologized during the proceedings.

A formal sentencing hearing will be held on October 18.

