LUAP Fundraising Challenge Begins

by Kathryn Menu

A friendly fundraising challenge is under way between Pierson Middle-High School and East Hampton High School, where students are raising money for the LUAP Foundation and raising awareness of the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

In memory of Paul Hansen, a Pierson graduate and Noyac resident who was killed in an alleged DWI accident in 2015, and who worked as a school bus driver for the East Hampton School District, the students have challenged each other to see who can collect the most change – but with a twist.

Within each school, the classes will compete to earn points by collecting quarters, dimes and nickels, which will be worth one point each. However, for each penny they collect, a point will be subtracted. A winner for each school will be declared, and then for the school that collects the most amount of money, an overall winner will be named.

The superintendent of the “losing” school – either East Hampton’s Richard Burns or Sag Harbor’s Katy Graves – will then dress up as the mascot of the winning school, travel to the other school for a morning and greet the students as they enter.

“I think it’s really going to be exciting, and it’s also a good cause,” Ms. Graves said Monday. “It’s about the change. The whole thought behind collecting change is the students want to be the change to promote safe driving and good habits.”

The fundraising challenge will benefit scholarships for seniors at each school. It will take place through the end of this week.

