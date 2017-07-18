Lorna Luft to Perform at Bay Street Theater

by Gavin Menu

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts cabaret series, Music Mondays will continue with “An Evening with Lorna Luft,” on July 24 at 8 p.m.

This show is an emotional journey of music from “The Great American Songbook,” Broadway classics, production shows in which she has starred, plus a few special songs from her heritage.

Luft’s career has encompassed many arenas of entertainment. A celebrated live performer, stage, film and television actress, bestselling author, recording artist, Emmy-nominated producer and humanitarian — critics have labeled her one of the most versatile and exciting artists on stage today.

Daughter of Judy Garland and producer Sidney Luft, music and entertainment have always been integral parts of her life.

Tickets, ranging from $45 to $85 are available online at baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at (631) 725-9500, open seven days, 11 a.m. to show time.

Music Mondays are sponsored in part by Grenning Gallery. Bay Street Theatre is located at 1 Bay Street in Sag Harbor. For more information, please visit baystreet.org.

